“Let me congratulate the great work done by the physicians around the world, and especially the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin members,” said Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar in a live message via Zoom from his home in India to the members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin at a colorful New Year 2021 welcome event. Organized by AAPI on Jan. 1, Gurudev recognized the leadership of AAPI, led by Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda and the executive committee, “for their service to humanity, putting their own life at risk, doing so much for the society,” according to a press release.
Acknowledging that 2020 has been a period of immense challenges for humanity, Ravishankar acknowledged the sacrifices and heroic efforts and contributions of the Indian American physicians.
“I wish you all a brighter and happier New Year in 2021,” hoping that “we will find answers for the problem of Covid-19.” He said, “I'm sure you all recognize the value of mental health and inner strength. May all you be very strong physically and mentally.”
In his New Year’s message, Jonnalagadda said, “All across the world, people are looking forward to welcoming 2021 and bidding goodbye to the challenging year that was 2020, which will be a year seared in all our memories. It’s been a year that has fundamentally challenged long established certainties about what we think is safe and what we believe is healthy in all areas of our lives.”
The celebrations included contemporary and classic music live from India by a team of artists led by Gautham Bharadwaj and Niranjana.
