IRVINE, Calif. – Sri Yeshu Jayanthi held its third annual Christmas event at the Turtle Rock Community Park’s multipurpose room here Dec. 7. Over 200 guests, many of them Indian Americans, were in attendance and fully enjoyed the multicultural program, noted a press release.
The evening began with a Bharatanatyam dance to welcome the audience. This was followed by a skit about the three wise men and their adventurous journey, including their amusing encounter with king Herod, and their eventual audience with the real king—Jesus—who was born in Bethlehem. Guests were also serenaded with melodious Christmas carols by children and adults in different Indian languages.
Dr. George Chavanikamannil reflected on how Jesus is the only person in history whose biography was written centuries before his birth, and whose life and atoning death was foretold in the scriptures. The good news of Christmas is that God sent his Son, Jesus Christ, in fulfilment of those promises, and extends the gift of eternal life to anyone who will believe in him, he said.
The program concluded with everyone singing “Silent Night” together and Santa Claus distributing gifts to joyful kids. Children also participated in an online quiz and received prizes.
Everyone then chatted and mingled with each other over a sumptuous Indian dinner.
