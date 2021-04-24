Stanford University March 30 announced the winners of the 2020 university awards, among them its Indian American alumnus Aditya Grover.
The awards handed out by Stanford honor faculty, students and staff for exceptional service, for distinctive contributions to undergraduate education and for excellence in teaching, the university said in a news release.
The process of selecting the winners of the Kenneth M. Cuthbertson Awards, the Lloyd W. Dinkelspiel Awards and the Walter J. Gores Awards for the 2019-20 academic year was delayed by the pandemic, it said.
Grover, who earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in computer science in Stanford’s School of Engineering in 2020, and is now on the UCLA faculty, was honored “for his immense contributions to the creation of “CS 236: Deep Generative Models,” including syllabus and course material design, and teaching alongside Professor Stefano Ermon.”
He was commended “for going above and beyond by discussing relevant, big-picture topics, advising and pursuing research with interested students,” according to the release.
Grover was also honored “for offering high-quality CS 236 course materials worldwide as a valuable resource for instructors, students and artificial intelligence researchers” and “for his expert ability to explain diverse concepts, to create engaging and stimulating lectures and to provide insightful answers to student questions,” it said.
