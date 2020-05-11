The National Academy of Medicine May 5 announced its group of 2020 Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine Scholars, with Indian American Dr. Ami S. Bhatt among them.
Bhatt is an assistant professor of medicine and genetics and director of Global Oncology at the Center for Innovation in Global Health at Stanford University.
These individuals are early- to mid-career professionals from a wide range of health-related fields, from emergency medicine and health economics to biomedical engineering and research and public health policy, according to a news release.
The 10 scholars – who also include Dr. Christopher Cogle, Carrie Colla, Kelli Stidham Hall, Ronald Hickman Jr., Ehsan Hoque, Caprice Knapp, Miguel Marino, Dr. Ziad Obermeyer and Keegan Warren-Clem – are an essential part of a major NAM initiative, the Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine Program, which provides a platform for a new generation of leaders to collaborate with the NAM and its members across fields of expertise to advance science, combat persistent challenges in health and medicine, and spark transformative change to improve health for all, the release added.
Individuals selected by NAM leadership for the 2020 Scholars class will engage in a variety of activities throughout the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine over a three-year term, beginning on July 1, 2020.
Activities include biannual meetings in Washington, D.C., with NAM leadership and members; planning an annual Emerging Leaders Forum; participating in National Academies convening activities; publishing NAM Perspectives; and attending the NAM’s annual meeting each October, it said.
“As the world faces the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the importance of involving emerging leaders, who are poised to shape the future of health and medicine, in cross-disciplinary activities to tackle pressing challenges such as these,” said NAM president Victor J. Dzau said in a statement.
“I am delighted to welcome these extraordinary individuals who represent the next generation of leading scientists, health care providers, public health professionals, and policymakers into the National Academy of Medicine’s Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine program,” Dzau added.
According to Bhatt’s Stanford bio, the Indian American researchers is the recipient of number awards and honors, including the Chen Award of Excellence, Human Genome Organization; Baxter Foundation Fellow, Baxter Foundation; Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Award, Damon Runyon Foundation; McCormick and Gabilan Fellowship, Stanford University.
Bhatt earned her MD at the University of California, San Francisco, in medicine, and her Ph.D. also from the University of California, San Francisco, in biochemistry and molecular biology.
The Emerging Leaders program facilitates opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and innovation among the participants, NAM members, and experts across sectors, according to the academy.
The emerging leaders will attend the NAM Emerging Leaders Forum, to be held in Washington, D.C., Oct. 16-17, 2020.
The forum will provide an opportunity for invited participants to share their activities and insights on cutting-edge developments in a wide range of fields through collaborative work and interdisciplinary discussions among the nation’s evolving leadership in health and medicine, it said.
