Shankari Rajagopal is one of eight postdoctoral researchers from around the world named 2020 Stanford Science Fellows who are studying a variety of topics, including geoscience, computational chemistry and condensed matter physics, according to a press release.
The program arose from Stanford’s Long-Range Vision as a way to cultivate new directions in foundational scientific research by advancing and bridging disciplines in the physical, mathematical and life sciences.
Rajagopal came to Stanford as a postdoctoral scholar studying quantum physics. The Indian American researcher will continue to pursue experimental investigations of novel phases of matter as a Stanford Science Fellow.
Most postdoctoral scholars in the sciences today are recruited to specific labs to work on projects associated with the research of a senior scientist or principal investigator. In contrast, Stanford Science Fellows will collaborate with and be overseen by multiple PIs across different disciplines in the natural sciences while pursuing projects of their own design, said the release.
They will have the freedom to select the scientific questions they want to pursue and to collaborate with any relevant faculty, postdocs or students within or outside of Stanford.
The Stanford Science Fellows Program will recognize and support scholars who reflect a diversity of perspectives, identities, life experiences and backgrounds, including those from groups that are underrepresented in the sciences. Stanford Science Fellow appointments are for three-year terms.
Fellows will hone their ability to communicate to broad audiences and build peer networks that will be important for achieving their ambitious scientific agendas. They will meet periodically as a full group, for discussions with faculty mentors and to hear talks about forefront issues in science and related issues in policy and ethics.
The fellows program will also include workshops, seminars, informal lunches and dinners, and discussions with Stanford faculty and visitors on current topics throughout the natural sciences. It will also incorporate community-building activities to foster career development and leadership skills.
