The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation April 16 announced its 2019 class of graduate fellows, which included Indian American Nitya Mani.
Mani, a student at Stanford University, was among 11 Fellows named by the foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing groundbreaking applied science with real-world benefits for all humanity.
The young researchers were selected from a pool of more than 840 applicants to receive up to five years of academic support valued at up to $250,000, the news release said.
Along with the funding, Fellows will also be free of many constraints typical of other fellowships, providing them the freedom to pursue innovative research wherever it may lead, it said.
“It is increasingly challenging to get funding for truly creative scientific research, but it is even more so for young researchers to pursue their own ideas,” said David Galas, chairman of foundation’s board and a senior investigator at the Pacific Northwest Research Institute.
“I am very gratified that these terrific new Hertz Fellows will now be able to focus on the research questions they find most compelling in their fields,” Galas added.
Mani, who is studying mathematics and computer science, explores the underlying properties of networks, called graphs, which characterize transportation systems, social media, biological systems, and other aspects of modern life, her bio notes.
She is particularly interested in how nodes in a graph can be grouped to have many internal connections or to influence the rest of the network.
She also uses machine learning on networks with applications that include finding new diseases that an existing drug can treat, it said.
Mani also grapples with challenging optimization problems that reside at the intersection of mathematics and computer science. Many everyday questions, including finding optimal pharmaceutical treatments and processing images, are optimization problems that are difficult to solve using current techniques, her bio added.
She also grapples with the challenging optimization problems that reside at the intersection of mathematics and computer science, the bio said.
Among Mani’s honors include a Goldwater Scholarship, which supports undergraduates who intend to pursue research careers in science, mathematics, or engineering.
She has also received the Karl Menger Award from the American Mathematical Society, and an honorable mention for the Alice T. Schafer Mathematics Prize for her undergraduate research contributions.
Outside of class, she teaches mathematics and computer science to middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students. Mani, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, enjoys cooking, reading, and yoga, her bio said.
This year’s Fellows will pursue research at the core of discovery and impact, with interests ranging from finding better ways for matching drugs to new diseases, to developing better therapies for cancer, to manipulating the quantum world for technological advancement.
The 2019 class joins a community of Fellows that includes leading scientists and engineers who have been honored with the Nobel Prize, the National Medal of Science, the Turing Award, the Breakthrough Prize, and the MacArthur Fellowship.
They are also leaders in business and industry whose accomplishments include developing groundbreaking diagnostics and treatments for disease, new innovations for energy creation and storage, novel tools for exploring earth and space, and creating new supercomputer designs.
