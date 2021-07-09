Stanford University June 15 announced that 17 of its students and alumni were named recipients of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants, including Indian American Preetam Prakash.
The Fulbright program provides funding for individually designed research projects, graduate student programs and English Teaching Assistant Programs overseas.
This year’s recipients from Stanford include seven students from the class of 2021 and four other recent alumni. Five graduate students earning doctorates in the School of Humanities and Sciences and one MD student in the School of Medicine also received grants, the university said in a news release.
The Stanford-affiliated Fulbright grantees will travel to 13 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, India, Israel, Mexico, the Netherlands and Senegal.
Prakash, a doctoral student in history, will conduct Chinese and Manchu language archival research in Taiwan on the historical development of capital punishment and legal bureaucracy during the Qing Dynasty.
The program, which is designed to build connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, has awarded 2021-22 grants to more than 1,900 U.S. citizens, who will pursue special projects in more than 140 countries.
Rising seniors, graduate students and recent alumni from Stanford are eligible to apply for the 2022-23 Fulbright U.S. Student Grant Program. The campus deadline for applying is Sept. 8. Fulbright grants have a campus process and require a Stanford endorsement, the university said.
