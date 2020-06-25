Stanford University’s Faculty Women’s Forum, which acts to enable women faculty members to thrive at the univers, presented its Outstanding Leader Award to Jisha Menon, an associate professor of theater and performance studies in the School of Humanities and Sciences, director of the Center for South Asia and faculty director of the Stanford Arts Institute.
The Faculty Women’s Forum, which is supported by the Office of Faculty Development, created the honor, which it plans to award annually, to an individual leader of a Stanford department, school or institute who has an outstanding record of developing a culture of inclusion and promotion of women faculty in their organization.
In its award citation, the Faculty Women’s Forum honored Menon “for her exemplary and dynamic leadership, for including, mentoring and promoting many female colleagues and for being a trailblazer for women in the academy, and for women of color in particular.”
In a nomination letter quoted in a press release, Jennifer DeVere Brody, a professor of theater and performance studies, and director of the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity, said the Indian American educator has demonstrated “extraordinary leadership” by fostering diverse programming that develops a culture of inclusion and the promotion of women faculty members.
For many years, Menon has brought numerous queer-identified women of color to address various constituents – students, faculty and staff, DeVere Brody said.
“By doing so, Professor Menon has given the campus repeated opportunities to engage such artists and scholars,” she said. “In this time of uncertainty, she rushed to give an online community platform for the Center for South Asia in the form of a weekly community hour which, needless to say, has already brought more women to Stanford.”
