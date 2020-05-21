In response to the novel coronavirus, a Boston, Mass.-based health technology startup, UptimeHealth, is offering its software, “GoCheckIt,” completely free to overwhelmed urgent care centers, hospitals, and surgical centers.
Health care providers have adjusted to the growing pandemic by establishing new life-saving processes and protocols for staff members and patients. However, most of these tasks are only tracked via pen and paper, making it challenging for managers to get visibility into which processes are followed and which are forgotten or lost, said a press release.
Under normal circumstances, most nurses and staff members would use paper checklists to track the completion of their compliance tasks. Although this is a routine practice, it is a time-consuming process for operations managers to comb through the information to double and triple-check and monitor adherence.
“Having an online platform to access a lot of critical data to make sure proper protocols are being met is helpful. Having line of sight to see what is happening is important for maintaining the healthcare infrastructure during this crucial period,” Dr. Janak Patel, director of the Department of Infection Control & Healthcare Epidemiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch and an advisor for the UptimeHealth startup, stated in a press release.
“There is a lot of time spent gathering paper and analyzing data, and we just do not have time right now.”
Last month, UptimeHealth, co-founded by Indian American Jinesh Patel, was named to Boston Bootcamps’ 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 list.
Boston Bootcamp noted that UptimeHealth is a fast-growing software startup that is empowering providers to make patients’ lives better. “We are on a mission to be the trusted source of compliance and technology equipment management for healthcare facilities everywhere. We focus on providing operators with simple to use software to complete compliance tasks, improve access to actionable data to increase operational efficiencies, and tap into the largest network of qualified technicians,” UptimeHealth said.
In other news, UptimeHealth recently launched TeleTech for remote repair of medical equipment.
With TeleTech, biomedical technicians have the ability to repair devices through video communication, said a press release. The product includes features like a live-pointer, OCR, and on-screen markup so a technician can quickly walk someone through a repair to improve equipment uptime and reduce costs to the client.
“TeleTech allows independent technicians to keep working during difficult times like these. Virtually repairing equipment can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and improve the uptime of life-saving critical equipment. We are on a mission is to innovate for the healthcare industry and support the biomedical community through these tough times,” said CEO Jinesh Patel.
