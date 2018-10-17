Top State Department official Manisha Singh now has added duties, being named recently as the ombudsperson for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program.
The program is in place to ease the flow of transatlantic data transfers for U.S. companies.
The ombudsperson position is required under the Privacy Shield program, which will undergo its second annual review Oct. 18-19 in Brussels, according to a Bloomberg report.
A State Department spokesperson told Bloomberg Law Oct. 5 that Singh will take part in the review, the report said.
The Indian American official was designated the acting under secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment and also the Privacy Shield Sept. 28, according to the State Department website.
More than 3,000 U.S. companies rely on the Privacy Shield to transfer personal data out of the EU in compliance with the bloc’s data protection law, Bloomberg said.
A similar program for data transfers between the U.S. and Switzerland, the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield, will be reviewed by Oct. 20, it added.
The Privacy Shield allows EU citizens to refer complaints about U.S. treatment of their personal data to an ombudsperson who works for the U.S. State Department.
Some European officials have expressed concern that the U.S. dragged its feet in choosing an acting official for the role, which has lacked a permanent appointee since the Obama administration, according to the report.
To fill the role on permanent basis, the Trump administration must nominate an appointee who would need to confirmed by the Senate, it said.
EU negotiators brought up the lack of a permanent ombudsman at the Privacy Shield review in 2017, and it has been a sticking point between U.S. and EU officials, the report added.
