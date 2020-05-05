Eight Indian American youths from around the country who are among America’s top 102 youth volunteers of 2020 were recognized for their outstanding volunteer service at the 25th annual, and first-ever virtual, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Among the honorees previously announced in India-West were Dhruv Suryadevara of Ellington, Connecticut; Neha Devineni of Atlanta, Georgia; Kunal Mohindra of Yorktown Heights, New York; Akhila Boda of Lewis Center, Ohio; Rishika Jeyaprakash of Mason, Ohio; Sanika Datar of Kirkland, Washington; Adithi Raghavan of Sammamish, Washington; and Shruti Parthasarathy of Middleton, Wisconsin.
Prudential said in a news release May 4 that the 102 State Honorees – two from each state and the District of Columbia – who had been selected for projects such as taking on food insecurity, opioid abuse and veteran homelessness; leading projects to strengthen their local ecosystems; and creating new opportunities for inclusion and connection amongst their peers, participated in #PruSpirit2020 virtual events.
The State Honorees had also earned an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the program’s annual national recognition events; the trip, however, was canceled due to COVID-19 and changed to a three-day online celebration held May 1-3. The honorees had opportunities to connect with each other through online project-sharing sessions, learn about service and advocacy from accomplished Spirit of Community alumni, and hear congratulatory remarks from special guests.
In recognition of the spirit of service that they have demonstrated in their communities, each of the 102 State Honorees were given $2500 to donate toward the local COVID-19 response efforts of a nonprofit organization of their choice. These funds come in addition to the $1000 scholarship and engraved silver medallion they earned as top youth volunteers of 2020.
In an email to India-West, Prudential said it did not select 10 national winners this year.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program is sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
