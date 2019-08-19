California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (pictured) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Aug. 16 that the state of California is suing the Trump administration challenging the legality of a new "public charge" rule that would make it difficult for immigrants to obtain green cards who receive public assistance like food stamps and Medicaid. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties jointly filed a similar lawsuit Aug. 13 against the new rule, which has broad impact on Indian American green card holders. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)