The Washington branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness July 25 announced that it has recognized Washington state Sen. Manka Dhingra as one of the NAMI WA Behavioral Health Champions of 2019.
Dhingra was recognized for her work as chair of the Senate’s Behavioral Health Subcommittee and for her commitment to improving the entirety of Washington’s behavioral health system.
"Sen. Dhingra played a pivotal role in improving our state's behavioral health system," said Brad Forbes, NAMI WA’s director of public policy and advocacy. "Her important work on medical privacy and improving the Involuntary Treatment Act will reduce the stigma of mental illness and help patients for years to come."
Senate Democrats placed an intensified focus of the state’s behavioral health system with the creation of the Behavioral Health Subcommittee.
As chair, Dhingra saw through numerous policies to invest in the state’s behavioral health facilities, support services and training opportunities for prospective behavioral health professionals, a news release said.
“I am so proud of the work we did in the Senate to not only invest in our state’s behavioral health system, but really to start looking at this issue through a modern, evidence-based lens,” Dhingra said in a statement. “Every family has been touched by a behavioral health issue in some way. We must speak openly and thoughtfully about it and ensure that we have an early intervention system that leaves no one behind.
“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this issue this year, and thank you to my friends at NAMI for your long history of advocacy for people and families in crisis,” the Indian American official added.
Dhingra has been on the board of NAMI-Eastside since 2010 and is a past-president of that organization’s board of directors.
