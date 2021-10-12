REDLANDS, Calif. – Hotelier Jay Patel, Dr. Akshat Jain and the Redlands Indian American community welcomed popular California state Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (District 23) and her husband, Yucaipa Mayor Greg Bogh, at a celebration of Navratri on Oct. 9.
The well attended event on the beautiful University of Redlands grounds showcased the impact of the Indian American community in terms of both numbers and cultural presence in this region of Southern California, according to a press release, and served as an expression of their solidarity with the community.
Senator Bogh, the mayor and City Councilman Bhavin Jindal were honored at the event for their relentless efforts in bettering lives of the underserved communities in the Inland Empire with their passion and dedicated public service.
