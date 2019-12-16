The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers recently announced its 2020 IEEE Fellows, with numerous Indian American and South Asian-origin engineers making the cut.
IEEE Fellowships are conferred by the IEEE Board of Directors upon a person with an outstanding record of accomplishments. The total number of Fellows selected in any single year does not exceed one-tenth of one percent of the total voting membership, the organization said.
IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement, it said.
Among the Fellows were Hari Balakrishnan, Sukumar Brahma, Ranveer Chandra, P.R. Chidambaram, Ravinder Dahiya, Gautam Das, Venkata Raman Dinavahi, Ashutosh Dutta, Satyandra Gupta, Ramesh Karri, Kartikeyan Machavaram, Ujjwal Maulik, Durgamadhab Misra, Partha Pande, Punam Saha, Vivek Sarkar, Sirish Shah, Dipti Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Sundaresan, Ravi Todi, Pavan V. Hanumolu, Malathi Veeraraghavan, Narasimham Vempati and Mahinda Vilathgamuwa.
Balakrishnan, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was chosen for contributions to the design and application of mobile sensing systems.
Brahma, of Clemson, South Carolina, was named for contributions to power system protection with distributed and renewable generation.
Chandra, of Redmond, Washington, was named for contributions to software-defined wireless networking technologies.
Chidambaram, of San Diego, California, was named for contributions to strain engineering in MOSFETs and to design-technology co-optimization.
Dahiya, of Glasgow, U.K., was named for contributions to tactile sensing.
Das, of Arlington, Texas, was named for contributions to search and ranking in databases and deep web querying.
Dinavahi, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was named for contributions to real-time simulation of power systems with embedded power electronic converters.
Dutta, of Bridgewater, New Jersey, was named for leadership in mobility management and security monitoring in mobile networks.
Gupta, of Los Angeles, California, was named for contributions to the development of decision-making tools for manufacturing automation.
Karri, of Brooklyn, New York, was named for contributions to and leadership in trustworthy hardware.
Machavaram, of Roorkee, India, was named for contributions to high-power millimeter wave and terahertz sources.
Maulik, of Kolkata, India, was named for development of algorithms in evolutionary clustering and bioinformatics.
Misra, of Newark, New Jersey, was named for contributions to the reliability of CMOS gate stacks with high-k dielectrics.
Pande, of Pullman, Washington, was named for contributions to network-on-chip architectures for manycore computing.
Saha, of Iowa City, Iowa, was named for contributions to quantitative bone microstructural imaging and analysis.
Sarkar, of Atlanta, Georgia, was named for contributions to compiler technologies for high-performance computing.
Shah, Edmonton, Canada, was named for contributions to process and performance monitoring.
Srinivasan, of Singapore, was named for contributions to computational intelligence for Smart Grid.
Sundaresan, of Princeton, New Jersey, was named for contributions to algorithms for mobile computing.
Todi, of San Jose, California, was named for contributions to innovative design and commercialization of high performance eDRAM.
Hanumolu, of Urbana, Illinois, was named for contributions to the design of mixed-signal integrated circuits.
Veeraraghavan, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was named for contributions to control-plane architectures, signal protocols and hybrid networks.
Vempati, of Chandler, Arizona, was named for contributions to power system state estimation and transmission congestion markets.
Vilathgamuwa, of Brisbane, Australia, was named for contributions to power quality and grid storage.
The IEEE is the world’s leading professional association for advancing technology for humanity. Through its more than 400,000 members in 160 countries, the association is a leading authority on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.
