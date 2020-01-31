Michael D. Tubbs had lofty goals after assuming the office of mayor in Stockton, California.
The mayor, who was sworn into the position in January 2017, had the ambitious goal of addressing the poverty in the town.
Inspired by the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who, before his assassination cut his life short, had been advocating for a guaranteed minimum income for all Americans.
Fast forward a half-century later and Tubbs announced plans for the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, an organization led by Sukhi Samra, who serves as its director.
At a 2017 conference, Tubbs met Natalie Foster of the Economic Security Project, which was looking for a city in which to pilot guaranteed income, Samra explained to India-West.
In August 2017, ESP committed $1 million to Stockton; in October 2017, the city publicly announced its plans for SEED.
Between October 2017 and August 2018, SEED entered a design phase during which the team recruited its research and evaluation partners and issued its first storytelling grants.
“In these months, we also held a series of town halls and meetings to hear the community’s vision for SEED,” the Indian American director explained.
By August 2018, SEED announced its selection criteria; between September 2018 and January 2019, the program recruited its recipients via random address-based sampling; and in February 2019, the recipients received their first disbursement, the director added.
In addition to Tubbs and ESP playing a large role in making the SEED program happen, Samra cites the Housing Authority of San Joaquin County, and the San Joaquin County Human Services Agency as key players in the program.
“Additionally, SEED is a project for the community, by the community; as such, we are grateful for ongoing support from CBOS and nonprofits such as the Reinvent Stockton Foundation, Stockton Service Corps, Stockton Scholars, Conway Homes Resident Council, Faith in the Valley, and Empowering Marginalized Asian Communities,” she noted.
In February 2019, 125 randomly-selected Stockton residents began receiving $500 a month.
To qualify or be considered for SEED, the recipients had to be at least 18 years old, reside in Stockton, and live in a neighborhood with a median income at or below $46,033.
“We chose $46,033 because it is the city’s median household income,” Samra told India-West.
“Centering ourselves on this number allowed us to be inclusive of residents across the city while ensuring that resources reached those in need.
“While our selection process targeted neighborhoods at or below the median income, there was technically no limit on individual household income,” she added. “Recipients from these neighborhoods could be earning more or less than $46,033 and still participate in SEED.”
With the above eligibility criteria in mind, SEED mapped the city, identified qualifying neighborhoods, and randomly selected 4,200 residences.
These 4,200 residences received a physical mail notice stating that they had been invited to be part of a research study through which they may qualify for a guaranteed income.
Households who were interested in participating completed a web-based consent form that asked for demographic details. From the pool of recipients who completed this process, 125 were randomly assigned to receive the guaranteed income, she elaborated.
“Our vision is that a guaranteed income, or similar cash-based policies, will be implemented at the state or national level,” she told India-West, adding that the program is taking notice in the state Capitol and in Washington.
“Governor (Gavin) Newsom has more than doubled California’s Earned Income Tax Credit; Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Ro Khanna have included caregivers in their Cost-of-Living Refund; and Sen. Kamala Harris’s LIFT Act pushes benefits further into the middle class and allows students to apply for the credit,” she said.
“Representative Rashida Tlaib announced her Building Our Opportunities to Survive and Thrive Act; Tlaib’s bill goes further than previous proposals by eliminating a phase-in for work, mirroring what we’re doing in Stockton and essentially providing a guaranteed income for those who need it most,” Samra explained. “If passed, the BOOST Act would benefit 100 percent of adults and children in the poorest 20 percent.”
Samra said that the SEED team has also been approached by countless cities that are either currently piloting or exploring a pilot, including in Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Newark, New Jersey.
In October 2019, SEED released demographic and spending data. The data confirmed what the program expected: people are working, but the economy isn’t.
“About 43 percent of our recipients work full or part-time, another 11 percent, primarily women, work as caregivers. Another 33 percent are either students, retired or disabled,” she noted.
“Further, because our recipients are people just like you and me, they’re spending the money just like you and I would,” she added. “Nearly 40 percent of tracked purchases are on food, 25 percent on sales and merchandise, 11 percent on utilities like electricity and rent.”
The disbursements for the 18-month SEED program will conclude in July this year.
Samra, prior to her role with SEED, was a policy aide to Tubbs, playing a critical role in the launch of Stockton Scholars, an ambitious college access initiative, and in publishing the inaugural Report on the Status of Women.
Originally from Fresno, California, Samra graduated from Stanford University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Interestingly, the central element in Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign is a guaranteed $1,000 per month, or ‘Freedom Dividend’, to every American over 18.
