Stony Brook University recently announced that Arjun K. Venkatesan, associate director for Drinking Water Initiatives at the Center for Clean Water Technology, was among two faculty members who received a U.S. Department of Energy Particle Accelerator Award grant.
The Indian American is receiving a one-year $281,000 grant that begins in late September to test a novel treatment technology the removes emerging contaminants from drinking water, the university said in a Sept. 5 news release.
The research will provide the first demonstration of using electronic beam technology to remove toxic pollutants such as perfluoroalkyl substances and 1,4-dioxane from contaminated drinking water.
Existing technologies such as certain types of carbon filters and reverse osmosis systems do not break down these toxic pollutants and create concentrated waste end-products requiring further treatment or disposal, the university said.
According to Venkatesan, the proposed e-beam technology has the potential to completely degrade these toxic chemicals from contaminated drinking water.
