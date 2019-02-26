An Indian American man in Beulah, Florida, was killed in an armed robbery at a store where he was working as the clerk.
The Pensacola News Journal reported that Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan identified Govardhan Kotha as the victim of a Feb. 19 fatal shooting at the Quick Fill store on the 7100 block of Mobile Highway.
Kotha was 50 years old.
Additionally, Morgan said that Efidarius Gemeateus Bryant, 29; Keandra Martez Smith, 23; and Crystal Elaine Clausell, 34, were arrested and charged with the murder.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery at Quick Fill at about 8:10 p.m. Feb. 19. When deputies arrived, they found Kotha suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said it appears Smith initially entered the store to check out the surroundings, then Bryant came in to commit the robbery. It is believed Bryant shot and killed Kotha during the course of the attempted robbery, the report said.
According to Simmons, multiple cameras captured the incident, and the Sheriff's Office is not seeking any additional suspects in connection with the crime, it said.
Bryant and Smith have been charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Both are being held in Escambia County Jail with no bond, according to the publication.
Clausell has been arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and is currently being held on $100,000 bond, it said.
Simmons said investigators have been working the case non-stop since the evening of Feb. 19, and that an outpouring of tips from the community helped the Sheriff's Office close the case quickly.
Kotha, according to an IANS report, had come to the U.S. from India seven years ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, studying in the 10th and 7th grades.
His family has appealed to the Government of India for making arrangements for bringing the body home, IANS reported.
