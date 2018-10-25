C.J. Patel, the Indian American owner of the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, became somewhat of a star himself after it came to light that the winning Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.5 billion was purchased from his store.
“I can’t even count that number,” Patel told the Greenville News, surrounded by media and well-wishers at his store, the KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Road. Outside, a couple of South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the newspaper said, hung up a banner that read “Luck Struck Here!”
The ticket matched all six numbers drawn (5, 28, 62, 65, 70, Megaball 5) to win the Mega Millions jackpot Oct. 22 night. It’s just shy of the largest jackpot won in the nation, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery, which added that this is South Carolina’s first Mega Millions jackpot win.
“The winner should sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source, and call the Lottery. The winner has 180 days to come forward to claim the ticket,” South Carolina lottery officials said in a press release. South Carolina allows winners to be anonymous.
Patel told the Greenville News that after taxes, he will receive about $30,000, which he will share with his four employees, adding that he hopes the win will generate more business for his store.
The Gujarat native, the Greenville News reported, has owned convenience stores around Simpsonville for about 20 years. He first came to the U.S. in 1996. Before marrying and starting a family with his wife, pharmacist Jayshree Patel, he said he slept in the back of his first store in Simpsonville, according to the report.
“This is the land of opportunity,” Patel was quoted as saying. “We work hard for our kids.”
Patel, AP reported, has owned the store not far from where Greenville’s suburbs turn rural for more than three years.
The lucky winner defied the 1 in 302.5 million odds to win the enormous prize.
The winner would only become an actual billionaire by taking the prize in annual installments over three decades and hanging on to the bulk of the money, according to AP. The lucky person can also take an $877.8 million lump-sum cash payment, which most winners choose to receive, it said.
