A landmark survey recently released by PRRI and AAPI Data finds almost a quarter of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in California are working and struggling with poverty.
The survey finds a state of “two Californias” among AAPIs — one where some AAPI workers report a great deal of financial stability and another where AAPI workers report significant financial insecurity and struggle, according to a news release.
This survey is the first to provide a comprehensive portrait of the working lives and struggles of AAPI California residents, including their economic concerns and aspirations, as well as their certainty in — and doubts about — the American Dream. The survey also provides a close examination of the struggles of some AAPI ethnic groups to cover basic housing and healthcare expenses, it said.
Almost one-third of all Californians are working and struggling with poverty.
In comparison, nearly one in four, 23 percent to be exact, AAPIs in California are working but struggling with poverty, 37 percent are working but not struggling with poverty, and 40 percent are retired, students or otherwise not working.
Among AAPI workers in California, 38 percent are struggling with poverty, while 62 percent are not.
“All AAPI groups have significant minorities of workers within their population who are struggling, including Chinese, Filipino, and Indian Americans,” notes Karthick Ramakrishnan, UCR professor and founding director of AAPI Data. “Despite the dominant images of Silicon Valley riches and well-to-do health professionals, these relatively more economically stable AAPI groups nonetheless make up a majority of the millions of struggling AAPI Californian workers,” the Indian American researcher added.
The San Joaquin Valley and Inland Empire regions have the highest proportion of AAPIs who are working and struggling with poverty, notes the report.
A majority of AAPI Californians, 62 percent, still believe in the American Dream: that if you work hard, you’ll get ahead. AAPI Californians born outside of the U.S. are more likely than those born in the U.S. to believe the American Dream still holds true, the study found.
“Recent AAPI immigrants come to California with an optimistic vision of achieving the American Dream,” notes PRRI CEO Robert P. Jones. “While they are still more optimistic than Californians overall, the longer they’re here, the more their real-life struggles and hardships erode this optimism and the sense that the American Dream is possible.”
AAPI Californians are somewhat more optimistic than Californians overall. A majority of all Californians, compared to only 39 percent of AAPI Californians, say the American Dream is harder to achieve in California.
Almost one in five AAPI Californians say that it would be either very difficult or nearly impossible to pay a $400 emergency expense, the study said.
AAPI Californians are virtually as likely as all Californians, 17 percent, to experience this level of economic insecurity.
Almost one in five AAPI Californians say that they or someone in their household had to put off seeing their doctor or purchasing medication for financial reasons, had difficulty paying their rent or mortgage, or were not able to pay their monthly bill.
Other notable findings of the study included challenging workplace conditions, with AAPI workers who are struggling with poverty more likely than non-struggling workers to have been required to work overtime without being paid for it, to be paid less than the minimum wage or to have had their wages withheld by their employer; AAPI Californians working and struggling with poverty recognize the value of organizing to safeguard their rights; more than one in 10 AAPI Californians worked in the gig economy over the last year, including performing miscellaneous tasks or providing services for others, such as shopping, delivering household items, assisting with childcare, or driving for a ride-hailing app; and among AAPI workers who are struggling with poverty, a majority say that most jobs are too far away from where they live, as do nearly half of AAPI workers who are not struggling with poverty.
