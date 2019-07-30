Indian American Subway sandwich shop franchisees are reportedly being hit hard by corporate policies threatening to decimate their small businesses.
A New York Times investigation published June 28, which interviewed 14 Subway franchise owners, all Indian Americans, revealed that the corporation was using unscrupulous methods to overtake franchises.
Subway has the world’s largest number of franchises, with 24,000 in the U.S., and 2,000 in India. Some reports indicate that more than 70 percent of the sandwich shop’s franchisees are Indian American. New franchisees are charged only $15,000 — a modest amount compared to similar operations — and turn in eight percent of their gross revenue.
Manoj Tripathi told The Times that he had aimed to keep his restaurant in perfect condition. But, beginning in 2017, inspectors started coming around and cited Tripathi with minor infractions, such as the wrong brand of bathroom soap, cucumber slices that were too thick, and another minutiae. Each infraction meant that Subway could terminate his contract and take over control of the shop.
Tripathi lost his restaurant when an inspector, Rebecca Husler, came in and cited him for a single blown-out light bulb. Tripathi said he rushed out to get a replacement, but Husler had already marked it as an infractio. Later that year, Tripathi lost his shop.
Husler told The New York Times that she had specific instructions from her boss, the regional Subway supervisor, to find fault with the store. “I was kind of his hit man,” she said, later adding: “We’re ruining these people.”
In a possible conflict of interest, many Subway managers are development agents, who recruit franchisees and send in monthly inspectors to review stores. But many development agents are also franchise owners themselves, competing with nearby shops which they also have the ability to shut down.
Development agents can also take over profitable ones by manipulating inspections, noted the Times report. Franchisees have complained and filed lawsuits, but little has been done to change the structure.
Bhrugesh and Utpala Vyas in West Virginia owned three Subway franchises; two were top performers. In 2017, the couple filed a lawsuit, claiming that the local development agent, the man’s son and an inspector of conspiring to take over the stores by concocting “unreasonably harsh evaluations.”
A judge ruled against the Vyases; at least two of their stores are now co-owned by the inspector and the development agent.
“I feel very bad, and my blood is boiling,” Vyas told The Times. “This was our hard-earned money.”
Nikku Aulakh fell prey to development agent Chirayu Patel, who, she said, pressured her into closing or selling her four stores in Sacramento, after they received a slew of bad evaluations. “I would have liked to stay in business for another 10 to 15 years,” she was quoted as saying in the Times report. “I wanted to make more money, but I had no other choice.”
Husler, who worked for Patel, told The Times that her boss made it “very clear that his stores were to pass” and that “the people he wanted out of the system were to fail out of the system.”
In an email to The Times, Patel said that he had acted appropriately at all times.
