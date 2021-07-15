Bhavna and Vishal Patel and their one-year old daughter, Aishani, were killed last month as the 12-storey South Champlain Towers condominium complex, where they lived, collapsed. Trisha Devi, Bhavna’s best friend, told India-West the Indian American family’s bodies were cremated July 15, and their ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean. (Trisha Devi/Facebook photo)