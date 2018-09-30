The Fresno State University College of Arts and Humanities Sept. 12 announced that philosophy professor Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor has been chosen among four individuals by the Fresno County of Education Foundation to receive a lifetime achievement award.
According to the university news release, the Indian American educator is said to have used Mahatma Gandhi as a principal influence in his life and accomplishments.
Born in Punjab, India, Kapoor came to the United States in 1963. In 1967 he began as a professor of social work, community development, and later founded the Peace and Conflict Studies Program which is now housed in the philosophy department at Fresno State.
Kapoor established a permanent legacy by developing the Peace Garden near the Henry Madden Library at Fresno State.
The garden began in 1990 when a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi was dedicated. In 1996, a life-size monument to Cesar E. Chavez was added, followed by Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1998, and Jane Addams in 2006. In 2008, the Peace Garden was renovated and rededicated on Earth Day in 2009, the release said.
Kapoor has served on several boards and commissions locally and nationally. He served for 12 years (including four years as chair) as a member of the City of Fresno’s Human Relations Commission to which he was first appointed in 1992 by then-Mayor Karen Humphrey, his bio states.
He is a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Fresno Center for Nonviolence and has served on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee City of Fresno since its inception in 1984.
