CHICAGO — “I will work to make AAPI stronger, more vibrant, united, transparent, politically engaged, ensuring active participation of young physicians, increasing membership, and enabling that AAPI’s voice is heard in the corridors of power,” said Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, immediately after assuming office as the 37th president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin July 11.
Consul General of India in Atlanta Swati Kulkarni introduced Jonnalagadda during the first ever virtual change of guard ceremony that was live cast on social media platforms, said a press release. Describing AAPI as a world leader in medical education and healthcare delivery, Kulkarni urged AAPI to be more politically active.
The new executive committee members also took their oath: Anupama Gotimukula, president-elect; Ravi Kolli, vice president; Amit Chakrabarty, secretary; Satish Kathula, treasurer; Sajani Shah, chair of AAPI’s BOT; Ami Baxi, YPS president; Kinjal Solanki, MSRF president; and Surendra Purohit, chair of the AAPI Charitable Foundation.
In his acceptance speech, Jonnalgadda vowed to take the nearly four decades old organization to the next level and “bring all the AAPI chapters, regions, members of the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees to work cohesively and unitedly for the success of AAPI and the realization of its noble mission.” The Indian American physician also said he wants to increase AAPI membership by offering more benefits and opportunities for members.
“AAPI must be responsive to its members, supportive of the leadership and a true advocate for our mission,” he said.
As the new president of AAPI, Jonnalagadda said he would like to “develop a committee to work with children of AAPI members who are interested in medical school, to educate on choosing a school and gaining acceptance; develop a committee to work with medical residents who are potential AAPI members, to educate on contract negotiation, patient communication, and practice management; develop a committee to work with AAPI medical students, and to provide proctorship to improve their selection of medical residencies.”
He also said he wishes to emphasize the importance of a legislative agenda both here in the U.S. and overseas, benefitting the physicians and the people AAPI is committed to serve.
Suresh Reddy, the out-going president of AAPI, presented some of the major accomplishments of his presidency. Expressing gratitude to the AAPI fraternity for entrusting the role of leading AAPI, Reddy said the organization is stronger and is in safe hands.
“For the first time, we have started an endowment for AAPI with an initial establishment of quarter million dollars, the returns of which will be used to run the AAPI office. We have also transferred $100,000 for the incoming team to work on their goals and mission. This will help the future presidents focus on the goals and missions of AAPI rather than spend time on fund raising,” said Reddy.
Under Reddy’s leadership, AAPI has been actively involved in community awareness programs like obesity prevention, sharing medical knowledge at the Global Health Summit, team building activities such as the Share a Blanket program, medical education programs such as CPR training, social networking programs including three trips to the continent of Antarctica, morale building programs like mentoring a future medical student, and India heritage programs like Independence Day celebrations, said the press release.
AAPI also provided free masks to thousands of health care workers.
In his opening remarks, Amit Kumar, Consul General of India in Chicago and the chief guest at the event, praised the contributions of Indian American physicians. He lauded the efforts of AAPI especially during the COVID pandemic.
AAPI will continue to be an active player in crafting the delivery of healthcare in the most efficient manner in the United States and India, said Jonnalagadda. “We will strive for equity in healthcare delivery globally.”
