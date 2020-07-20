nominate several individuals, including Indian American Sue Ghosh Stricklett, to administration posts.
Stricklett, of Maryland, was nominated to be Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development in the Bureau for Asia.
Stricklett is an attorney in private practice with over 25 years of experience in national security law and foreign affairs.
The scope of her practice includes Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, intellectual property licensing and technology transfer, U.S. dual-use and defense trade control licensing, and sanctions law enforcement.
She has served as an Asia policy advisor to three presidential campaigns and several major Indian American advocacy organizations.
She hails from Queens, New York, and is a graduate of the State University of New York, Buffalo. Additionally, she earned her J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America.
Aside from Stricklett, the president announced his intention to nominate Andre Bauer, of South Carolina, to be ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Belize; Michael Miklos, of New Jersey, to be deputy administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security; and Mary G. Vought, of Virginia, and Daniel C. Schreck, of Connecticut to be members of the National Council on Disability.
IANS adds: USAID is the arm of the U.S. government that provides development assistance to developing countries and promotes democracy and gender equality.
Her nomination goes to the Senate, which has to approve nominees to senior positions like hers.
According to the White House, she was a foreign policy adviser on Asia to presidential campaigns.
She was the founder of the Trump campaign in Maryland state for the 2016 election. She had also campaigned for the two previous Republican Party presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney.
Stricklett has been the general counsel for American Hindu Coalition, which says it is a non-partisan organisation that says its aims is to "build a stronger America through Hindu Enlightenment Principles."
She is the author of several articles in US media advocating close relations with India and on "Trump's outreach to Hindu Americans, both before and after his election" with a slew of important appointments in his administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.