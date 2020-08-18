Democratic Virginia Delegate Suhas Subramanyam was among a group of four delegates in the state appointed to the Virginia Minority Business Commission.
The commission is designed to advocate for the needs of minority business owners.
Joining the Indian American on the commission were Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Luke Torian and Jason Miyares.
Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn appointed the four and will add three state senators, according to reports.
Then each group will pick three citizens who are not legislators to represent some part of the business community, it said.
The commission was created through the state’s two-year budget in May and will direct the General Assembly on the challenges facing minority business owners, an Insider Business report said.
Commission organizers have started to hold virtual forums with Hampton Roads business owners to learn about what they want to see from the new body. Organizer and Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue Tiffany Boyle said business owners addressed everything from bidding and procurement problems to getting certifications during a July 30 event, the report said.
