Ohio University last month announced that Sumit Sharma, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering in Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology, was recently awarded a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development, or CAREER, Award.
The Indian American researcher will use the five-year, $511,902 grant to study the adsorption behavior of surfactant, or soap-like molecules on metallic nanoparticles, the university said.
The CAREER program gives the NSF’s most prestigious awards to support early-career faculty who have shown potential to serve as academic role models in research and education as well as lead advances in the mission of their department. Sharma has been with Ohio University since 2015, and was recently notified that his tenure application was approved for Fall 2021 and forward.
“The NSF CAREER Award is an important recognition at the early stage of your academic career,” Sharma said in a statement. “It is an amazing feeling to be among the researchers in the United States who have received the CAREER Award. It is a great honor.”
The award funds will help Sharma investigate, using computer models, how surfactant molecules are able to pack in high densities on the surfaces of metallic nanoparticles, the university noted.
His goal is to develop a theory to explain, from a fundamental basis, how certain surfactants may be better than others when a specific result is wanted, the university said.
Sharma also plans to collaborate with local high schools in the Appalachian region of Ohio to provide educational outreach activities to students, including the creation of a scenario-based computer game to give students a flavor of engineering decisions that occur in the chemical industry, it adds.
He noted that creating a relationship with local schools will motivate students towards STEM fields at Ohio.
Last October, Sharma was also awarded a $450,000 grant from the NSF for a collaborative study he is leading to identify molecules that are able to inhibit protein-protein interactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.