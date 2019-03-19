Sumiti Mehta was named to a position no other Indian American woman has been appointed to.
Mehta March 14 was sworn in to the District 1 Parks and Recreation commission in Sacramento, California.
She was appointed by Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby – the lone woman on the Sacramento City Council. Ashby is a nonpartisan District 1 member of the council and has been selected by her peers to serve as either vice mayor or mayor pro tem of Sacramento.
Mehta was born and raised in New Delhi, where she completed her bachelor’s and graduate program in advertising and public relations.
Along with her husband Sudeep Mehta and their two sons —13-year-old Akshaj and 7-year-old Atiksh — Sumiti Mehta has been residing in District 1 of Sacramento since 2009.
According to her bio, she is a very involved community leader and also a published author, having written for various websites and magazines including Sacramento Parent Magazine.
The new commissioner has made appearances on ABC News 10 in their digital segment “Moms Explain it All.” She is also an active reader with the Sacramento Reading Partners organization that pairs caring adults with students who need help catching up with their literacy goals.
She has served on several Natomas Unified School District committees, including the ballot measure oversight committee.
Additionally, Mehta and her family actively participate in schools, parks, youth programs and several non-profit organizations. They have also been philanthropic givers to literacy organizations, fire victims and homeless women and children’s organizations, her bio said.
