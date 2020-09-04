Sumiti Mehta is looking to become a trustee of the Natomas Unified School Board in Sacramento’s 1st District in California.
In an email to India-West, Mehta said she is the first Indian American woman running for the office in the district.
Additionally, she said that in March 2019, she was the first Indian American woman appointed as the Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment Commissioner in the same district.
“I feel proud that my name will be on the same ballot as Kamala Harris,” Mehta told this publication.
Mehta has been supported by the likes of Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby, Sacramento County Board of Education president Joanne Ahola, Air Force veteran and community leader Danielle Marshall, teaching and learning director Laura Bariel and District 1 Planning and Design commissioner Lynn Lenzi.
Mehta has a college degree in public relations and advertising. She’s also a published author and a frequent guest on local media platforms talking about parenting and students.
Mehta’s platform includes equity and inclusion; student safety; transparency and accountability; supporting students with learning disabilities; and supporting teachers.
“I am a parent, education activist and first-generation immigrant, my passion for education advocacy started with my own children,” she told India-West. “I have volunteered at multiple Natomas school sites, partnering with district administration, teachers and parents to support vulnerable students.
“As a parent and woman of color, I know the struggles faced by parents who have had to become warriors for their kids. I also know the experience of transforming from an anxious parent with a heavy accent to an established advocate for youth,” she added. “I have long volunteered to help with literacy programs, the libraries, school bonds, fundraising and is a mainstay for district wide engagement.”
Mehta’s passion for education advocacy started with her own children. Since 2009, she has volunteered at multiple Natomas school sites, partnering with district administration, teachers and parents to support vulnerable students, her bio notes.
Acknowledging her passion for the Natomas community, Mehta was appointed as a Parks and Youth Enrichment Commissioner by Ashby.
As a Youth Commissioner, Mehta has led efforts to create summer jobs programs and has strongly supported youth sports programs within the city, her bio added.
She has also worked to secure support for the new Aquatic Center in Natomas. Known for her work ethic and penchant for quick learning and tough financial oversight, Mehta has been a fighter for measures that save valuable taxpayer dollars. She is also known as a strong supporter for diversity, equity, and inclusion within Natomas Schools.
She will bring her passion for serving, her understanding of challenges in classrooms, and new ideas to improve outcomes to the Board, her campaign page said.
One of her priorities is to promote open discussions, better communication, and improved partnerships with classified and certified staff. Mehta will work to expand before and after school programs and childcare options. She will work to build upon multiple instructional pathways started by the district and will work to secure internships and apprenticeships for our students, it said.
Mehta and her husband Sudeep have lived in Natomas since 2009, are happily married, and have two sons, Akshaj and Atiksh, both students in Natomas schools. In their spare time, they enjoy travelling, hiking, biking, visiting museums, and volunteering at local community events.
More about Mehta and her campaign for the Natomas School Board trustee seat can be found by visiting www.sumiti4natomas.com.
