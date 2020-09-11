Many publications and media outlets are continuing to unravel clues as to who will comprise Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s team should he win the November election against sitting President Donald Trump.
Biden's government-in-the-making is said to be populated by 2,000 people, most of whom are submitting papers, according to reports.
Among the team, which reports have said comprises around 2,000 individuals, some Indian American names are popping up, including Sumona Guha, Richard Verma and Nisha Biswal, who would potentially join the administration that would include Indian American Vice President Kamala Harris.
The main advisors, numbering a few hundred, are divided into working groups, which are further divided into sub-groups, which are then given specific subjects to tackle such as the Israeli-Palestinian issue or China or Iran.
The South Asia group is co-chaired by Guha and Tom West, both former State Department officials.
Guha joined the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff in August 2012. Her portfolio includes South and Central Asia.
Previously, she was a senior adviser in the Office of the Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Guha has served as a special adviser for National Security Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, as a Foreign Affairs Fellow in the U.S. Senate, and as special assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.
In total, Guha’s bio notes that she has 20 years of experience at the State Department, White House, and Capitol Hill. She has expertise in U.S. foreign policy towards Europe, Russia and South Asia; experience leading and managing professional teams; expertise in advising companies on market entry and expansion, including political and regulatory strategies; and experience in Washington and overseas.
Guha holds degrees from Georgetown and Johns Hopkins University.
The Biden team is a large circle headed by the real power elite whose place in a Biden administration is said to be 99 percent secure, reports said.
As long-time Biden aides and confidants, they are more equal than others. Most of them, including some prominent Indian Americans, have already served in senior positions in the administration of former President Barack Obama.
Other names popping up on media reports include Tony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Verma and Biswal.
Verma, a former ambassador to India, and Biswal, former assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, are likely to be considered for prominent jobs, the reports noted.
