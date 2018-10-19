Indian American gastroenterologist Dr. Sunanda Kane was recently named the newly elected president of the American College of Gastroenterology.
The Rochester, Minn.-based physician assumed her post at ACG 2018, which was held from Oct. 5 through Oct. 10 in Philadelphia.
"As president, my goal is to build upon the core strengths of ACG's advocacy, education and research endeavors and to maintain our dedication to serving the needs of clinicians," she said in a statement.
Kane chairs the Rochester-based Mayo Clinic's gastroenterology division. In the position, she oversees quality improvement projects.
She earned a master's in public health from University of Illinois at Chicago and her medical degree from Chicago-based Rush University. She completed an internship and residency at Chicago-based Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center and a fellowship at the University of Chicago.
Kane is basically a clinician, specializing in treating inflammatory bowel disease patients. She is also an active researcher, investigating therapies, gender-specific issues and medication adherence.
Additionally, Kane is an ACG Board of Trustees member and has served as an ACG officer since 2014. She served on ACG's Educational Affairs Committee, the Women in Gastroenterology Committee and the Finance & Budget Committee.
She was one of the driving forces behind establishing ACG's Fellows Mentoring Program and has a passion for career development. She held several leadership positions related to career development.
