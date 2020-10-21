It has to be serendipity that the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which believes that the only hope for the peoples of the world to throw off the yoke of oppressive capitalism, is fielding a candidate for vice president of the United States who is named Freeman – yes, please check your ballot. Sunil Freeman to be exact.
Running on the ticket helmed by Gloria La Riva a labor, community and anti-war activist based in San Francisco, California, Freeman has political and social leanings that jive with party thinking that describes him on its website as a “lifelong activist, advocate for disability rights and cultural worker.”
With 30 million votes already cast and election day looming on Nov. 3, there is little of urgency in this piece that will cause a voter’s mind to pivot away from the two dominant political parties. But human stories and the journeys made to reach a point where there is a moment in the sun, is always vicariously interesting. And the half Indian Sunil Freeman is no different.
A poet and storyteller himself, stories about him don’t abound on the expansive World Wide Web but these are the basics: he has a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and has worked at The Writers Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the city where he makes his home. Freeman has a book of poems, “That Would Explain the Violinist,” and another book, “Surreal Freedom Blues.” His work has appeared in several journals and anthologies, including “Gargoyle,” “The Delaware Poetry Review,” and “Full Moon on K Street: Poems about Washington, DC.”
In a conversation with India-West, Freeman fleshed out the resume. His father Charles proposed to his Benares-born mother at a refugee camp in the hoary Indian city of Kurukshetra where his mother, who trained to be a social worker, was a volunteer teaching Hindi to adults. The senior Freeman enrolled and the proposal followed – he asked three times before she agreed to wed. The backdrop was a nation undergoing the tumult of the horrifying Partition and the elder Freeman, who had become a Quaker in his teens, had arrived in India with the Quakers’ American Friends Service Committee to help.
Sunil Freeman’s inclination to want the empowerment of all people, it would seem, has parental roots. “My politics were always left-leaning,” he says in cultured tones, noting that his family was a progressive one and it extended to religious matters, too. His parents were Christian but along with his two sisters he attended the Unitarian church. Later, Freeman says, his parents, who were very intrigued by ‘Deaf Culture’ and being free of ideology, brought that home, too. That openness has him referring to the Bhagavad Gita with ease when he talks about Kurukshetra.
Freeman, who doesn’t look Caucasian, told India-West that growing up, “I personally didn’t experience racism. I was born in 1955 so I do remember seeing segregated water fountains in VA. I am usually mistaken as Iranian. My sister is often thought of as Latina and she has experienced people talking down to her.”
The vice presidential aspirant lived several years with his parents on Sherwood Road in Silver Spring, Maryland, the name of the street bearing weight as later he was to note, “Growing up on a road called Sherwood was pretty cool. The very word has associations that fit me in many ways. Sherwood suggests Sherwood Forest, which is nature and a love of nature. It also suggests storytelling, the Robin Hood story. And it also suggests a Left – dare I say socialist? – approach to politics and the world: take from the rich and give to the poor. Also, as a nerdy kid, it was cool to grow up in a zip code that was a palindrome, 20902. Ha Ha!”
Relevant in time is the candidate’s comment on socialism. On Oct. 19 he was enthused with the indigenous and working class being heard with the comeback victory of the Socialist Party in Bolivia. Asked when socialism would stop being a dirty word in America, Freeman told India-West, “In 2016, the Sanders campaign helped and it showed that options exist. When I was growing up, capitalism was not a word that we heard often or discussed, it was just a way of life. Now you are hearing it more and more.”
In his college freshman year he struggled with severe arthritis. In a social media post Freeman has noted he has had hip replacements done and his life has been riddled with health issues, including heart surgery and glaucoma, giving him a close-up of the torturous and unaffordable U.S. medical system. Among other things, it led him to become a member of PSL.
He pointed out to India-West the rudimentary difference between his party and the position taken by Bernie Sanders, “We want free healthcare for all. Medicare for all is along the same lines but it is not free.”
The soft-spoken Freeman espouses ideas that stem with an urgency for justice and the disappearance of class division. He counts the Cuban revolution and the Black Panthers as amongst those who have inspired his thinking about equity.
Praising La Riva and saying he was “honored” to run with her, Freeman also provided a broad outline of what an ideal society would like: where workers and people are valued for their contributions toward everyone’s fundamental needs, education is available to all and the needs of a few do not come at the expense of the environment. For more: https://www.lariva2020.org/
