U.S. Soccer unveiled its group of candidates for the soccer hall of fame, with Indian American Sunil Gulati among the group.
Gulati, 59, a U.S. Soccer Federation official and first-division league official, was president of the USSF from 2006 through 2018, having been elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2008 and 2012.
Since 2013, he has been a member of the FIFA Executive Committee, was a USSF Committee chairman in the 1980s, executive vice president of the 1994 World Cup Organizing Committee, deputy commissioner of Major League Soccer from 1995 to 1999, and executive vice president of the USSF from 2000 to 2006.
Gulati was among a group of nine candidates in the “builder candidate” category.
Another 14 individuals were named in the “veteran candidate” bios while 18 were first-year candidates who last played in 2015. Several other players – more than a dozen – were also named as player candidates who were seeking entry into the hall again after falling short in previous years.
