Two Indian American professors have been named by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine among the 2020-2021 Jefferson Science Fellows.
Supriyo Bandyopadhyay, Commonwealth Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, directs the quantum device laboratory in the department of electrical and computer engineering, while Surajit Sen is a professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo since 2006.
The 2020-2021 class of Jefferson Science Fellows is the 16th class of Fellows selected since the program was established in 2003 as an initiative of the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser to the U.S. Secretary of State.
Bandyopadhyay previously was a visiting assistant professor at Purdue, assistant and associate professor at the University of Notre Dame, and professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Bandyopadhyay’s research is in spintronics, straintronics, energy-efficient computing and nanoscale self-assembly. His self-assembly work was featured in the U.S. Army Research Office Nanoscience Poster in 1997 as one of four notable advances in nanotechnology.
He was named Virginia’s Outstanding Scientist by Virginia Governor Terence R. McAuliffe in 2016. His alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, named him a distinguished alumnus in 2016.
His university, said the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, bestowed upon him the Distinguished Scholarship Award (given annually to one faculty member in the university) and the University Award of Excellence (the highest honor the university can bestow on a faculty member, given to one individual in a year). His department gave him the Lifetime Achievement Award for sustained contributions to scholarship, education and service (one of two given in the department’s history).
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred on him the College of Engineering Research Award (1998), the College of Engineering Service Award (2000), and the Interdisciplinary Research Award (2001).
In 2018, he received the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Outstanding Faculty Award. This is the highest award for educators in private and public universities and colleges in the State of Virginia and recognizes outstanding scholarship, teaching and service.
In 2020, he received the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ “Pioneer in Nanotechnology” award.
Bandyopadhyay has authored and co-authored over 400 research publications and presented over 150 invited talks and colloquia across four continents. He has also authored/co-authored three textbooks. He has taught in India under the GIAN program and performed collaborative research there with a VAJRA fellowship from the Government of India.
Bandyopadhyay is a Fellow of IEEE, American Physical Society, Institute of Physics (U.K.), the Electrochemical Society, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Bandyopadhyay received his bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, his M.S. degree from the Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., and his Ph.D. from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana.
Sen did postdoctoral work at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and Michigan State University before joining the physics faculty at the State University of New York at Buffalo.
His research is on nonequilibrium processes and nonlinear dynamical systems as realized in nature and in social contexts. “These works include studies on interactions between solitary waves, the likely existence of a new equilibrium-like state with large scale fluctuations, impulse acoustics-based imaging of buried landmines, impact mitigation and sound dampening using granular metamaterials and studies of battle strategy and primate societies,” according to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
Sen is deeply interested in raising awareness about science and math in children and youth from the underserved communities, it said.
His work has appeared in some 160 refereed journal articles and discussed in about as many invited lectures in conferences, academic institutions, and government labs in the U.S. and around the world.
Sen is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the American Association of the Advancement of Science and has been a Fulbright-Nehru Fellow at the Indian Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology in 2017-2018.
Sen is an editor of the journal Granular Matter and an editorial board member of journals Modern Physics Letters B and International Journal of Modern Physics B.
He is a past two-term president of the American Chapter of the Indian Physics Association and a former member of the executive committee of the Forum on International Physics of the APS.
Sen holds a B.Sc. (Hons) from Presidency College, Kolkata, and a Ph.D. from The University of Georgia.
