PALO ALTO, Calif. — Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar, recently celebrated in a Bollywood biopic, was the keynote speaker Sept. 15 at the Foundation For Excellence’s 25th anniversary celebrations here.
FFE, which offers full scholarships to low-income students in India pursuing degrees in medicine or engineering, raised $498,000 during an onstage pledge drive at the evening event. Ramesh Yadava, executive director of the organization, told India-West that — with additional pledges from donors — the total amount raised as of Sept. 16 was $900,000 with more pledges expected to come in throughout the week.
FFE scholars are supported through their entire four-year undergraduate programs, at a cost of $700 per year, which meets all needs including tuition, board and lodging, and school supplies. Scholars are also offered soft-skills training and mentorship.
Since its inception, FFE has distributed more than 57,400 scholarships.
Several FFE alumni were at the gala and told India-West how the scholarship program had changed their lives. Ranjith Kagathi, who attended with his wife Prathyusha and infant son Vidhur, told this publication that he attended Karnataka Regional Engineering College Suratkhal on an FFE scholarship. His father ran a small bookstore in his home village, Srinivasapuram, Tamil Nadu, and was able to support the family. “But for college, we needed more help,” said Kagathi.
After finishing college, Kagathi founded a start-up in India, then moved to the U.S. to work for Qualcomm. He is now at Google, where he works on an augmented reality platform.
Kagathi and his wife have funded three FFE scholarships.
Thanga Anadarajan, who now works at E-Bay, told India-West a similar story of growing up in a low-income household with three siblings. His father runs a small grocery store. “There was no way to go to college without an FFE scholarship,” he said.
Keynote speaker Kumar received a standing ovation before and after his moving speech. As a young student, Kumar had to travel more than six hours each weekend by train to Banaras Hindu University to read mathematics journals.
The young man persisted and began writing articles on number theory, which were published in scholarly journals. Kumar was accepted to Cambridge University, but could not attend due to his family’s low income.
After his father died, Kumar took on the task of supporting his family by helping his mother Jayanti sell home-made papads on the street. He also tutored younger children to earn extra income.
In 1992, Kumar founded the Ramanujan School of Mathematics — named for India’s acclaimed mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who did attend Cambridge. A decade later — inspired by his student Abhishek Raj who wanted to attend an IIT but had no money for coaching for the entrance exams — Kumar took 30 of his top students and trained them for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination, one of the most difficult in the world. The students all lived in the family’s modest home, as Kumar’s mother cooked for them and continued to sell papads to keep the enterprise going.
Kumar said onstage that his expectations for the first year were that five of his students would qualify for the IIT: 16 passed that year. In subsequent years, more Super 30 students passed the entrance examination, and, beginning in 2010, the mathematician has managed to get all 30 of his students passed.
Kumar is self-funded and accepts no donations. In an interview, Kumar told India-West that his method of teaching is totally different than India’s standard methodology of learning by rote.
A mathematical problem can be solved in multiple ways, explained Kumar, adding that he encourages his students to find at least four methods to solving any equation. “We are making them think, rather than just learning,” he said. “We teach the how and why of the formula and its practical use.”
Kumar’s students also take dummy IIT entrance exams at least twice a week, so that they are familiar with the test.
In 2010, Time Magazine listed the Super-30 program in its Best of Asia list. Kumar has won multiple prizes, including the Ramanujan award by the Institute for Research and Documentation in Social Sciences.
In July, Bollywood director Vikas Bahl released the biopic “Super 30,” based on Kumar’s life. Hrithik Roshan plays the mathematician, and Mrunal Thakur plays his wife Supriya.
Kumar told India-West he is developing a series of online classes which will support a school he hopes to build in Patna for low-income kids in grades 6-12. “We will teach them and train them for whatever they show a capacity. We will have a long time to nurture them, to develop their dreams,” he said.
Kumar has asked the Bihar government to supply a tract of land for the free school. Donors have also offered land, he said.
“We have made an impact on the students of India. Every youngster now thinks: ‘yes, I can do this,’” he said.
Minoo Gupta, president of FFE, told India-West: “It is our joy and pride to be associated with Anand. Our work dovetails on his.”
She spoke of an engineering student she had sponsored, Sudanshu, who now works with U.S. Naval Services in Kerala. “Sudanshu told me he has taken steps to improve his life to be able to give back to other scholars,” said Gupta.
FFE alumnus Ajit Goenka, director of the nuclear radiology program at the Mayo Clinic, spoke onstage about the effects of a donation in changing the entire trajectory of a low-income student’s life. “You are reinventing the future for the next generation,” he said.
FFE was founded in 1994 by Indian American entrepreneur Prabhu Goel and his wife Poonam, after selling his first company. Goel decided to use part of the proceeds to build a philanthropic foundation to provide scholarships to bright students with financial constraints for college degrees. The initial focus was on medical and engineering degrees in India, because these professional degrees assure a high likelihood of transforming the lives of the bright students.
According to the FFE website, he reached out to leaders of other philanthropic organizations in Silicon Valley and built a team that included Raj Mashruwala from Indians for Collective Action, Venki Venkatesh from India Literacy Project, and Mahaveer Jain from Asha to give shape to the idea and organization. The team was expanded to include Balaji Venkateswaran
from the India Literacy Project and Dinesh Katiyar from Asha. Subsequently, Pradip Joshi from the Indian Senior Center was also added. This core team contributed to building the organization.
The majority of FFE alumni have funded other scholars or a younger brother or sister through college.
For more information, visit ffe.org.
