Amidst a flurry of commercials Feb. 7 during the 2021 Super Bowl game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, game enthusiasts in Fresno County, Calif., also witnessed an ad that highlighted the ongoing farmers’ protests in India.
The 30-second commercial, being circulated widely on social media now, begins with a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” while terming the protest as the “largest protest in history.”
Alongside images – juxtaposed with text alleging human right violations – from the protest site, it also includes a message from Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “We want you to know, our brothers and sisters in India, that we stand with you,” he says.
The video ends with the words: “No Farmers, No Food, No Future.”
The Kisan Ekta Morcha tweeted the ad and shared that it was funded by the Sikh community in Fresno.
“Fresno City community put that ad during the Super Bowl. This is great work by community to aware people regarding Farmers Protest. Thank you Fresno Sikh Community. #FarmersProtest #ReleaseDetainedFarmers,” it wrote.
According to The Quint, Indian American banker Raj Sodhi-Layne created the commercial with two of her friends. She signed a contract with CBS for airtime, it said.
Fresno-based Sodhi-Layne had initiated an online fundraiser to cover the cost of the regional ad Feb. 5. The fundraiser titled, “Support Farmers in India with AD Superbowl Sunday,” raised $11,123.
While Super Bowl ads can run into millions of dollars, this one cost just $10,000 since it was a regional commercial, it was reported.
The ad was extensively shared on Twitter before and after the game.
Indian American Sikh writer/activist Simran Jeet Singh, who has been regularly tweeting about the protests, wrote: “Here’s the Super Bowl ad featuring the Farmers Protest. If you haven’t heard about it yet, now is the time to learn. It’s an issue of injustice that affects all of us.”
Lawyer/activist Jo Kaur added: “Wow! I wish this ad was being aired nationally. Let’s share it widely to support our farmers. #FarmersProtest #SuperBowl.”
Watch the ad here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xLtwq3FZ04&feature=emb_logo
