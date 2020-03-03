As the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates winnowed down to five on Super Tuesday March 3, Indian Americans young and old largely rejected front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, throwing their support instead behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Voters in 13 states and American Samoa went to the polls on Super Tuesday, including the delegate rich states of California and Texas. At press time, Biden had already won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Sanders had won his home state of Vermont, Colorado and Utah, and held a slight lead in California and Texas. Full results from the primaries were not yet available as India-West went to press March 3.
Biden led the delegate race mid-evening March 3 with almost 200 delegates; Sanders followed closely. Warren had amassed 15 delegates. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg had seven, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii had one.
Leading up to Super Tuesday, Biden limped through Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, but found his footing in South Carolina, where the former vice president won, as he had predicted, with a thumping majority of almost 49 percent of the vote. Several top contenders, including businessman Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, dropped out of the race after Biden’s victory in South Carolina. Buttigieg and Klobuchar, along with 23 prominent politicians, endorsed Biden March 2 (see separate story.)
Shekar Narasimhan, founder and co-chair of the AAPI Victory Fund, which had earlier endorsed Biden, told India-West he was thrilled with the momentum of the candidate’s campaign. “People questioned our endorsement, but we stuck by it, and we’re now talking to senior levels within the campaign,” he said.
In the crowded field of diverse candidates, Narasimhan said: “We have already proved that the Democratic Party is the big tent.”
The AAPI Victory Fund has received pledges from Sanders and Biden to consider a person of color as a running mate. Both camps have also pledged to have a more diverse cabinet, and a more diverse Supreme Court. Narasimhan said obvious choices for the latter were Judge Sri Sreenivasan, the chief judge on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, the second most powerful court in the nation; and Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, chief justice of the California Supreme Court.
“If diversity didn’t win onstage, our job is to make sure it is represented in the cabinet, courts, and policies of the new administration. We have achieved something, if not the holy grail,” Narasimhan told India-West.
Sanders has amassed a large army of young people, including college students and the working class, who support his socialist vision of Medicare for all, moves towards income equality, a wealth tax, canceling student debt, and free higher education.
Indian American Isha Gupta, a UC Riverside junior double majoring in neuroscience and general applied mathematics, told India-West that as the presidential race began to unfold last year, with a crowded diverse field of 25 candidates, she was wavering between Warren and Sanders, who have relatively similar platforms.
“I support those who are trying to fight for the people who don’t have the power or privilege to fight for themselves. I see that in Sanders,” said Gupta. She lauded Sanders’ stance against mandatory minimum prison sentences, and his pro-choice stance.
Gupta also championed Sanders for his education platform. “Higher education is a necessity, especially as the U.S. economy shifts from manufacturing to more of an innovative research and development economy.”
“College cannot be a privilege and it can’t be priced as a luxury,” she asserted, adding that she would love to see a Warren/Sanders or Sanders/Warren Democratic presidential ticket.
Gupta’s father and sister, however, are voting for Warren, along with several other Super Tuesday Indian American voters.
Janani Krishnan-Jha, a senior at Harvard who plans to work on local campaigns before she attends the university’s law school, told India-West she voted for Warren via absentee ballot.
Krishnan-Jha lauded the candidate’s policy experience, and noted she had successfully led Massachusetts in the Senate for several years. She also championed Warren for her stance on access to health care and racial justice issues.
Krishnan-Jha noted the increased amount of civic engagement within the Asian American community, but added: “There is so much room to grow."
Her mother, Harini Krishnan, served on California Senator Kamala Harris’s National Finance Committee for her presidential bid. Harris ended her race Dec. 3, 2019, to the disappointment of many Indian American women.
“I was truly heartbroken after Dec. 3. I had spent my heart and soul on the campaign,” Krishnan told India-West.
On the eve of Super Tuesday, Krishnan joined Biden’s National Finance Committee, and will co-host a fundraiser for him in the coming months. Biden’s momentous win in South Carolina, especially among African American voters, cemented her support for the candidate.
“The base of the Democratic Party is African American women. They are consistent voters in every election, and make up one out of every four voters in swing states,” she told India-West, noting that Biden’s deep roots in the African American community will ensure his win.
Biden will unite the fractured Democratic Party, stated Krishnan, noting that the candidate managed to get the endorsements of Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who had run against him. She hopes to garner the financial support of her neighbors in Hillsborough, California, many of whom supported Buttigieg.
In a nod to her first choice, Krishnan said she hopes Biden chooses “a strong woman of color” to be his running mate.
She chastised Sanders for voting against the Brady Bill five times — legislation that would require a waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks on those who wish to purchase handguns. Krishnan also noted that Sanders has authored no civil rights legislation during his long career in the Senate.
Krishnan’s younger daughter, Abhaya Krishnan-Jha, is also voting for Biden.
Neville Taraporevala, a junior at UC San Diego studying ecology, behavior, and evolution, told India-West he has supported Warren since 2016. “She’s a strong female candidate,” he said, adding that the U.S. has gone “far too long” without a female president.
“She will be tough enough to handle foreign policy while also being a leader for change on issues such as the environment, income equality and creating a better life for Americans.
Taraporevala said he was also a fan of entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who built a platform around a universal basic income to stem the impact of jobs lost to automation. “It was unfortunate to see the lack of media attention on Yang despite how well he was doing, compared with some white candidates,” he said, adding that — as Yang dropped out of the race — he threw his full support behind Warren.
His brother, Kaizad Taraporevala, who will receive his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University this May, also supports Warren. On May 31, 2019, Taraporevala attended a Warren rally in Oakland, California. “I liked her message. She was very inspiring. None of the other candidates did much to inspire me,” he told India-West.
His peers largely support Sanders, a candidate Taraporevala finds problematic for his perceived inability to work across the aisle, especially in a Republican-controlled Senate.
Kaizad Taraporevala will vote April 28 in Pennsylvania, and is hoping Warren will stick on so he can vote for her. His alternate candidate is Biden, who he sees as most able to beat Trump.
Kaizad and Neville’s mother, Anita Kapadia, also attended the Warren rally last May. Kapadia told India-West she came away inspired.
“We need aspirational leaders,” she said, adding: (President Donald) Trump is such a poor leader. We need someone who can think about ordinary people.”
Kapadia, who works in the information technology industry, said she supports Warren’s wealth tax, a proposal that would levy a two percent tax on assets over $50 million, and a three percent tax on fortunes over $1 billion. The candidate has said the additional revenues could be used to expand access to health care and housing, preschool education for all children, and a multitude of other proposals to support marginalized and low-income people.
“The gap between the poor and the wealthy continues to increase. So much wealth is concentrated in a limited number of individuals, while other people live in their RVs or on the street,” she told India-West.
Kapadia’s husband, Feroze Taraporevala, is the lone supporter of Biden within his family. Taraporevala said he initially supported Biden, but was concerned about the candidate’s tendency to make odd statements, and his composure as a “cranky old man.”
He looked at other moderate candidates — with the aim to oust Trump from office — and settled on Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Bloomberg. “Buttigieg seemed like the ideal candidate. It’s time for young, budding politicians with fresh vision.”
“I’m tired of the old guard. I want the younger generation to make their way in,” Taraporevala — who also works in the IT industry — said, adding that former President Barack Obama had brought a freshness to his race in 2008.
But by Super Tuesday, Buttigieg had dropped out; Taraporevala voted for Biden.
Shikha Hamilton, an ardent volunteer on Harris’s campaign, told India-West she still did not know who she was voting for when contacted on Super Tuesday morning. “After Kamala dropped out, I looked to see what the other candidates were about, but none of them inspired me.”
Hamilton said she is torn between Bloomberg “who could actually run the country,” and Biden, “who will actually win.”
Hamilton, who works with the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, chided Sanders for his poor record on gun control legislation. “Bloomberg has poured his personal wealth into the issue,” she said.
Her daughter Avani supported Buttigieg, and had turned in her ballot before the candidate dropped out.
Surajit Bose, a key volunteer in Buttigieg’s campaign, told India-West he also voted for Biden after the first openly-gay presidential candidate dropped out, despite amassing 26 pledged delegates. “I was out knocking on doors for Buttigieg, when I got a text from the campaign saying it was over.”
Bose said he wasn’t thrilled by his choice — “Biden is politics as usual,” — but feared that Sanders’ divisiveness would hand another four years to Trump.
