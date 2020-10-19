NEW YORK – Turning a Bollywood hit tune into a campaign anthem, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's supporters are wooing Indian American voters with an eye on the swing states where small margins can decide who becomes the next president.
Ajay Bhutoria, who produced the video, told IANS that he wanted to reach the estimated 1.3 million Indian American voters through a unique campaign media with an element from popular culture that resonates with them.
The campaign video based on the motif of the "Lagaan" movie hit song "Chale Chalo," composed by A.R. Rahman, includes appeals to voters in 14 languages.
"We chose this song from the movie 'Lagaan'. Me and my wife wrote the lyrics for it, 'Chale chalo Biden, Harris ko vote do'," Bhutoria said.
It is on YouTube and is circulating on social media.
Bhutoria, a member of Biden campaign's national finance committee and the Asian American Pacific Islander Leadership Council, said that the prime target of the campaign is the Indian American living in the swing states, those which neither party has locked down and could go either way.
Earlier, he and his wife, Vinita, had produced another video, "America ka neta kaisa ho, Joe Biden jaisa" (How should America's leader be? Just like Joe Biden!). and a set of visuals with catchy slogans like, "Trump hatao, America bachao" (Remove Trump, Save America).
The sentiments on these visuals have been echoed in the idioms of 13 other languages.
Bhutoria asserted that on areas where Trump has failed, Biden will act – restarting H1 professional visas that have been stopped, revamping the Green Card system to end the backlog for Indians, concluding a trade agreement with India and reentering the Paris climate pact to work with India on fighting climate change.
"Biden is going to stand with India against the aggression of China, Biden is strictly against cross-border terrorism in South Asia," he said.
Bhutoria added that his campaigns did not need a budget because people donated their time and services for making it and some friends supported the airing on the TV channel.
