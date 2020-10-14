The U.S. Census logo appears on census materials received in the mail with an invitation to fill out census information online on March 19, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. The Supreme Court Oct. 13 ruled that the Trump administration can end census field operations early, in a blow to efforts to make sure minorities, including Indian Americans, and hard-to-enumerate communities are properly counted in the crucial once-a-decade tally. (photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)