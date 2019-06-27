WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court June 27 maintained a hold on the Trump administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, and the question’s opponents say there’s no time to revisit the issue before next week’s scheduled start to the printing of Census forms.
There was no word on whether the administration would continue pressing to add the question, which opponents say has the potential to affect the amount of federal money that goes to each state and their representation in Congress.
The Census Bureau said in a brief statement only that the decision is “currently being reviewed.”
The American Civil Liberties Union’s Dale Ho, who argued against the citizenship question’s addition at the Supreme Court, said “there really, really is not time” for the administration to revisit including the question.
Several Indian American and Asian American activist groups celebrated the decision.
The decision came on the last day the court was issuing opinions before a summer break. Also on June 27, the court issued a decision in a second politically-charged case, dealing a huge blow to efforts to combat the drawing of electoral districts for partisan gain.
The Census Bureau’s own experts predict that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the Census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen. And immigrant advocacy organizations and Democratic-led states, cities and counties argue the citizenship question is intended to discourage the participation of minorities, primarily Hispanics, who tend to support Democrats, from filling out Census forms.
Democratic-led states argued to the Supreme Court they would get less federal money and fewer seats in Congress if the Census asks about citizenship because people with noncitizens in their households would be less likely to fill out their Census forms.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the court’s opinion in the Census case, with the four liberal justices joining him in the relevant part of the outcome.
Roberts said the Trump administration’s explanation for wanting to add the question was “more of a distraction” than an explanation. And he said evidence showed that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “was determined to reinstate a citizenship question from the time he entered office.”
The court said Ross’ explanation that the question was being added to aid in enforcement of the Voting Rights Act doesn’t fit with the evidence.
The Commerce Department oversees the Census Bureau. Roberts wrote there is “a significant mismatch between the decision the secretary made and the rationale he provided.”
It’s unclear whether the administration has time to provide a fuller account before the form must be printed.
Evidence uncovered since the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in late April supports claims that the citizenship question is part of a broader Republican effort to accrue political power at the expense of minorities, the challengers say.
The Constitution requires a Census count every 10 years. A question about citizenship had once been common, but it has not been widely asked since 1950.
At the moment, the question is part of a separate detailed annual sample of a small chunk of the population, the American Community Survey.
Ross decided in 2018 to add a citizenship question to the next Census, over the advice of career officials at the Census Bureau. At the time, Ross said he was responding to a Justice Department request to ask about citizenship in order to improve enforcement of the federal Voting Rights Act.
India-West adds:
SAALT celebrated the decision in a statement: “This is a victory, but it should never have come this far. The looming threat of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census has already posed a chilling effect among immigrant and communities of color who are increasingly being deported, denaturalized, and disenfranchised by this administration. Thankfully, in this instance, the Trump Administration’s tactics have been exposed and rejected. The Commerce Department must respect the Supreme Court’s decision and allow the Census Bureau to spend their limited time and resources preparing for a 2020 Census without the citizenship question. We will work to ensure our communities’ power is recognized by ensuring that every person regardless of their status is counted and no one is left behind in the 2020 Census,” said Indian American Lakshmi Sridaran, interim co-executive director.
The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund also hailed the decision, with executive director Kiran Kaur Gill expressing jubilation at the high court’s choice to put the question on hold.
“We are thrilled by the win today at the Supreme Court and hope that all will now feel safe in participating in the Census. I encourage all individuals to take part in the 2020 Census to ensure a complete representation of the Sikh community and all communities,” Gill said in a statement.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus and Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles in a joint statement celebrated the decision while anticipating future battles over the fate of the citizenship question.
"We applaud today's recognition that the Census Bureau was untruthful in its rationale for adding the untested and unnecessary question," said An Le, 2020 Census statewide network manager at Advancing Justice-LA, in a statement. "Today's decision affirms that we all matter. Our communities cannot be erased – we are here to be counted."
Added Julie Marks, voting rights staff attorney at AAAJ-ALC: "We are pleased that the Supreme Court saw through the Trump Administration's claim that the citizenship question was added to promote voting rights. It was actually designed to intimidate and discriminate against communities of color. It's up to us to continue to fight against future efforts to include a citizenship question and to ensure that we, our friends, our families, and communities participate in the Census and get counted."
APIAVote, a nonpartisan organization working with partners to mobilize Asian American Pacific Islanders in electoral and civic participation, applauded the decision.
“In light of the Supreme Court’s decision (June 27), we are thrilled to see that democracy has won and that the citizenship question will not be included in the 2020 Census at this time,” the organization wrote. “The intimidation of noncitizens against participating in the Census will undoubtedly cause an undercount of minority demographics, ultimately defunding our communities and reinforcing political underrepresentation.
“We will continue to fight for the representation and resources that the AANHPI communities deserve and will work to ensure the full and complete participation of all communities without fear in the 2020 Census,” it added.
The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights chimed in, noting that it was prepared for any outcome decision.
Executive Director Angelica Salas said, "President Trump has been looking to weaponize the Census by adding an unnecessary and prejudicial citizenship question. Based on the Trump Administration's lies, the high court is not allowing the question for now and we could not agree more with the outcome.”
"Being counted in the Census means community get the resources they need, so we remain committed to participating, and we will encourage our neighbors, colleagues and family members to be counted as never before,” Salas continued.
"We will hold the federal government accountable to follow its own rules to protect Census confidentiality. It is against the law to use Census information to hunt down those who are not U.S. citizens. We will investigate, we will report, we will sue when and if we find that confidential Census information has been used to harass and separate families or to intimidate and deport people,” she said.
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance national president Monica Thammarath of the National Education Association said, “Shame on the Trump administration for trying to undercount our communities as a way to exacerbate systemic inequalities. Getting an accurate count in the 2020 Census is one of the most important ways we can secure fair political representation and access to good jobs, good schools, and healthy communities. They cannot squeeze us out of getting our fair share of funding.”
