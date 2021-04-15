Indian American winemaker Dhruv Khanna (left) of Kirigin Cellars and aspiring politician Ritesh Tandon successfully sued California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying his “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” established in the wake of the COVID pandemic, had hampered their rights to livelihood and freedom of speech. In a 5-4 decision issued April 9, the Supreme Court ruled on behalf of the plaintiffs. (YouTube photo/Twitter photo)