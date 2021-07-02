In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s “We Can Do This” public education campaign to increase confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines and encourage vaccination, Indian American Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, along with Indian American vaccine researcher/allergist/immunologist Dr. Purvi of NYU Langone Health, and other experts, participated in a virtual press conference June 10.
It was organized by TDW+Co, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and reached out to Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander media.
During the virtual event, medical experts from various states provided their pandemic experiences, as well as up-to-date, trusted COVID-19 vaccine information. Special speakers included: Lieutenant Adelaida M. Rosario, Office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and local doctors, including Parikh, allergist and immunologist, Allergy and Asthma Associates of Murray Hill and vaccine researcher, NYU Langone Health.
In the live Q&A session, the medical experts answered questions about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, health inequities for AANHPIs, and how to stay safe and protected from the coronavirus to prevent further spread.
As of June 10, the CDC reported 172 million people living in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. Among this number, at least 6.1 percent of Asians (non-Hispanic) and 0.3 percent Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander groups have had at least one vaccination, which is an estimated 6.26 million people.
“More than 300 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States alone. That constitutes a tremendous amount of experience with the vaccine,” said Murthy. “And what we’ve seen is two things from all this experience. One, the vaccines remain remarkably effective in preventing COVID. And two, they also retain a very strong safety profile.”
AANHPI communities face unique challenges during the pandemic, including obtaining information about COVID-19 and the availability of the vaccines due to language barriers, a low level of familiarity with computer technology, misinformation, and a misunderstanding of the vaccines or the science behind the vaccines, according to the campaign.
The good news is, South Asians overwhelmingly want to get vaccinated and do get vaccinated, noted Parikh.
“So many healthcare workers are South Asian, so we’ve seen firsthand the death and destruction from this virus. And remember, South Asians are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and deaths from severe COVID-19 because we have higher rates of diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and those are all big risk factors,” she said.
The medical experts agreed people should follow the CDC guidelines and one’s own physicians’ guidance to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, they said.
“Children should get the vaccine because they are not immune or protected like we first thought in the early days of the pandemic,” said Parikh. “One in five coronavirus infections are in pediatrics. And as kids go back to school, we don’t want them to fall ill or be compromised. They should get vaccinated so that we can protect them from getting sick and inadvertently passing the infection on to one of their older family members who may be more vulnerable.”
When asked about those who have only received the first dose of the vaccine, Parikh strongly recommended they get the second shot. “The sooner they do that, the sooner they’re protecting themselves, the sooner they are protecting their loved ones and family, and the sooner we as a whole global community can move past this pandemic,” she said. “In the history of time, there has not been a single infectious disease that has reached herd immunity without full vaccination. So, it’s very important to get that second shot.”
