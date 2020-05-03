Community Surgical, a business in Toms River, New Jersey, recently partnered with Indian American state Senator Vin Gopal and the Vin Gopal Civic Association to donate 7,000 KN95 masks to the five Monmouth County hospitals, according to a report on monmouthjournal.com.
"We will continue to work to make donations to make sure our frontline healthcare providers have the PPE they need so they can keep us safe," stated Michael Fried, owner of Community Surgical Supply.
The hospitals receiving the donations are: CentraState Healthcare System, Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Community Surgical Supply is a clinically-focused home care equipment and services provider with over 50 years of healthcare experience, said the report.
This donation is over and above the 5,000-plus KN95 masks the Vin Gopal Civic Association distributed earlier to area hospitals, first aid squads and police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.