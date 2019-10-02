A survey compiled by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies has shown that Indian Americans overwhelmingly support dual citizenship from the Indian government.
The survey, conducted ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Howdy Modi!” event in Houston Sept. 22, also revealed that non-resident Indians prefer proxy voting instead of direct postal ballots.
The survey covered various topics ranging from immigration issues, investment, dual citizenship, double taxation and transfer of social security funds, according to a Press Trust of India report.
Among the surveyed questions, a demand for dual citizenship received a maximum support with 4.4 star rating, it said.
"While citizens of many other countries have had the ability to apply for U.S. citizenship without renouncing the citizenship of their home country, non-resident Indians have been requesting this same opportunity from the Indian government for many years without luck," FIIDS said, according to the report.
"When it came to NRI's voting, 33 per cent preferred the proxy voting as declared by the government while 28 per cent preferred a direct postal voting," FIIDS said, adding that the need of India's influence on US immigration policies was the second most important demand the NRIs voted on.
Among various immigration issues, expediting green card processing received 80 percent of preference while 60 percent preference was on H1/L1 related policies and 30 percent on H4/EAD, the survey said, according to the report.
In their comments, NRIs expressed that Indian citizens applying for U.S. permanent residency faced years of painful delays in processing by U.S. immigration due to "country wise quota policy,” it said.
They hope that the Indian government discusses the subject with the U.S. government.
The survey also revealed that various financial, investment and taxation related policies were very important to the NRIs, the report said.
Among the financial policies, the highest rating 4.4 stars (out of 5) was for permission to directly invest in India's stock market while allowing investment in farm-land received 3.9 stars (out of 5) rating.
