As a child growing up in Burlingame, California, Shireen Carlson and her two sisters would recite their prayers, punctually at the dot of 5 p.m. each evening.
Carlson, whose maiden name is Sohrabji, immigrated to the U.S. from Mumbai, India with her family in 1970, when she was just three years old. At the time, there were few people of her Zoroastrian faith in the U.S. — Carlson, at the age of six, was one of the first children to have a navjote in America, a ceremony that initiated her into Zoroastrianism. Her mother spent hours each evening teaching her daughter to pray in the Avestan language of their religion.
Zoroastrians from India are also known as Parsis.
As an adult, Carlson said she became less attached to her Zoroastrian religion. “I do consider myself a person of faith, not in an organized religion sense, but I do believe there is a God,” she said.
Three years ago, Carlson married her husband Leif, in a non-denominational ceremony under an ancient oak tree, on their picturesque farm in Petaluma, California.
Just after Christmas last year, Leif, a front-line worker, started to experience muscle aches and chills, coupled with a high fever that reached 102 degrees Celsius. He took a COVID test Dec. 29 and got a positive result on New Year’s Eve. Shireen took her test on New Year’s Eve and also tested positive, experiencing many of the symptoms of her husband, minus the fever.
The Carlsons struggled with their illnesses for several days. But nine days later, when Leif was still sick, he set up a video call with his physician who remanded him immediately to the ER.
“I was praying for sure,” Shireen Carlson, a social services worker with Sonoma County, emotionally told India-West. “I brought him to the hospital. When Leif got out of the car, I had no idea what was going to happen.”
“That was the hardest moment because I didn't know if I was going to see him again. I didn't know what was going to happen. And so then you're totally relying on faith at that point, the idea that nothing but faith could bring him back,” she said.
“I was definitely asking God for a few favors so that Leif could come home,” said Carlson, noting that she prayed in English — “in a language I could understand” — rather than the Avestan language of her childhood prayers.
Later that afternoon and at many points during her husband’s four-day stay in the hospital to treat COVID-related pneumonia, she recited the prayers of her childhood with her sister. “Both of us are very bad at saying our prayers,” Carlson told India-West, noting it is her young niece, well-schooled by her late grandmother, who now guides the family in prayers.
“I don't know if it made a difference or not to Leif’s health. But of course, it was just my instinctive reaction,” she said initially, later adding: “But I think it worked.”
Leif told India-West he didn’t remember praying, but was extremely worried for his wife, who was also sick with COVID and alone on the farm, unable to get help because of social distancing protocols.
In 1995, the late Dr. Elisabeth Targ, then an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, conducted a ground-breaking study on the power of distant prayer in healing.
Through randomized double-blind clinical trials, she and her colleagues found strong evidence that HIV-positive AIDS patients who received prayers from distant healers of a variety of faiths had significantly better medical outcomes than patients who did not receive supportive prayers.
Targ enrolled 20 AIDS patients with advanced illnesses, and paired them with distant healers who lived as far as 1,500 miles away. Ten of the patients were in the control group, while the other 10 received the prayers.
During the six-month study, four of the patients, all in the control group, died. All 10 who were prayed for were still alive.
The peer-reviewed study was published in the Western Journal of Medicine in 1999 and was discussed widely in the media. Targ, who died in 2002, was interviewed by Time Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and The News Hour with Jim Lehrer, among other news organizations.
Distant Healing Intention, as the practice is now known, is an ancient tradition which has gained popularity in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, where it takes on many forms. No data to date proves its clinical efficacy.
Both the Carlsons have healed and are back to work, after almost a month of illness. Shireen Carlson said she did not know how they were infected.
“We have been following the guidelines, staying home and doing everything we were supposed to and still it happened. It’s really frustrating that after months and months of not seeing family, and missing the holidays, we got it anyway. And that was really sad.”
The Carlsons said they plan to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.
