MUMBAI – The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has received a special recognition from the California State Assembly for his contribution to the world and cinema.
Rajput's U.S.-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the news on Instagram with a picture on Aug. 15. In the picture, Kirti displays the certificate given by the California State Assembly to the actor.
"On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother's (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California," she wrote with the image, and put hashtags #GlobalPrayersForSSR, #Warriors4SSR, #CBIForSSR and #Godiswithus.
The certificate states that the California State Assembly is giving Rajput the special recognition for his "contribution to Bollywood cinema with special appreciation for all of his philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage.”
The actor was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide, among other charges. The late actor's family, fans and friends have demanded a CBI probe into his death.
