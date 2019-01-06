Susheela Jayapal became the first Indian American to hold an elected county office in Oregon as she was sworn in Jan. 3 as a commissioner for Multnomah County.
Jayapal, who left India at 16 to attend college in the U.S., had seven and a half months to prepare to take office, after handily winning a four-way race for the open seat back in May, according to an OregonLive.com report.
A longtime leader of nonprofit and community groups, Jayapal told the large crowd at the ceremony that she never planned to run for office but felt a “sense of urgency about the fact that the region has become unlivable for too many people,” the report said.
“Our economy has been booming, and we all know the adage that says ‘a rising tide lifts all boats,’” she added, according to the report. “And you all know very well that’s simply not true.
“For too many in our region, they are drowning in that rising tide, or being pushed farther and farther from shore or, at best, just barely treading water,” she went on. “And those folks who are sinking are being pushed out or just barely keeping afloat, they are disproportionately black or brown, immigrant and refugee. That’s not the kind of place I want to live in."
Jayapal, who represents North and Northeast Portland, ran on a platform that emphasized combatting gentrification and homelessness, in part by providing rental assistance to help keep people in their homes. She also called for more focus on mental health and addiction treatment and for restorative justice programs in every school, the publication said.
“I ran for office because I believe you don’t do this unless you believe in government. I ran for office because I believe that we can together find solutions — by taking down barriers between our systems and by focusing on root causes,” she said in the report.
Jayapal, who relied on advice from her younger sister, Pramila Jayapal, who represents the Seattle area in Congress, secured the most endorsements and raised the most in contributions before securing almost 60 percent of the vote.
Jayapal won the seat previously held by Loretta Smith, who was required to step down after two terms. With her election, the county commission remains all-female and the most diverse in the state, with a Mexican American member, Jessica Vega Pederson, and a Korean-born one, Lori Stegmann, as well as Jayapal, the report said.
