UNITED NATIONS — External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met nine leaders from across the globe in a whirlwind of bilateral interactions and spoke at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.
She began her day Sept. 24 by attending the high-level event on counter-narcotics convened by U.S. President Donald Trump, where she was seated in the front row.
India is one of 129 countries that have signed the pledge drafted by Trump on commitment towards international fight against drugs.
Although it was not a formal meeting, she greeted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when she arrived at the U.N., India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.
Swaraj met the foreign ministers of Australia, Spain, Ecuador, Colombia, Mongolia, Nepal, Morocco, Lichtenstein and Federica Mogherini, the European Union high representative for foreign affairs.
The topics discussed during the meetings with the foreign ministers varied depending on India’s relations with those countries and ranged from strategic cooperation to trade and investment.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale participated in the Special Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, a 26-member forum for cooperation in promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.
Ruchi Ghanashyam, secretary (west), spoke at the Africa Adaptation Initiative High-Level Roundtable. The organization works to facilitate financing and cooperation for the continent's development.
After Swaraj's meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "Strategic partnership gaining momentum!"
The two countries have been building strategic relations, an effort that is reinforced by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that includes the U.S. and Japan.
Closer to home was the meeting with Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, which "took stock of our bilateral relationship," Kumar tweeted.
At a meeting with Ecuador Foreign Minister Jose Valencia Amores, there was a "good discussion on ways to further consolidate bilateral relationship in the areas of trade, agriculture, pharma, IT and capacity building," according to Kumar.
With Colombia's foreign minister, the discussions centered on cooperation on trade investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building, he tweeted.
With Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Swaraj "explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives," according to Kumar.
Mogherini and Swaraj "discussed issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues," Kumar said in a tweet.
Kumar noted that India and the E.U. were bound by a "strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law."
"Celebrating the 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations" Swaraj and Lichtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick "exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade and investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs and tourism," Kumar tweeted.
On relations with Morocco, Kumar noted that they stretched back to the time of Ibn Battuta, the 14th century explorer, and tweeted that Swaraj and "Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defense and culture."
She also met with Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar.
The High-Level General Assembly session began Sept. 25.
On the sidelines, she was to meet Fiji Prime Minister J.V. Bainimarama and the foreign ministers of Iraq, Cyprus, Moldova and Estonia.
During her speech at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit Sept. 24, Swaraj said that in a world beset by terror and hateful ideologies, "the wisdom of pioneering leaders like (Nelson) Mandela should remain as our moral compass."
In 1990, Mandela was awarded India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, a rare honor for a non-Indian citizen.
"We Indians consider Mandiba one of our own. We are proud to call him Bharat Ratna, a Jewel of India," Swaraj said.
The Peace Summit was held on the eve of the High-Level General Assembly session to commemorate the birth centenary of Mandela, who led the successful fight against apartheid in South Africa and ended white minority rule. He later became its president.
Swaraj said India cherished the close relationship and partnership with Africa and its people.
She added, "Our close bonds are reflected in the philosophy of Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi – the Father of our Nation. Both of them led their peoples to freedom through mass peaceful struggles.
"They made efforts to overcome the divisive and narrow identity politics (and) to turn diversity of a society into its strength instead of weakness," she said.
At the Peace Summit, world leaders pledged to work towards peace. "We resolve to move beyond words in the promotion of peaceful, just, inclusive and non-discriminatory societies," the leaders said in a declaration.
The declaration paid tribute to Mandela's humility, forgiveness and compassion, and his contribution to the struggle for democracy and the promotion of peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.