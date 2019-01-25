The defense attorney for Paulo Mendoza, who is accused of murdering Newman, California, police officer Ronil Singh, asked a judge Jan. 23 to reinstate the case against his client, noting he was mentally competent to stand trial.
Mendoza — who also goes by the name Gustavo Perez Arriaga — allegedly killed Singh, a Fijian Indian American, in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, after Singh curtailed him at a traffic stop in the Central California town, believing him to be intoxicated. The young officer, who has a wife and infant child, had picked up an extra shift to help with post-Christmas expenses, relatives told India-West last month.
Mendoza was arrested Dec. 28, based on footage from a convenience store he had entered earlier that evening. The undocumented immigrant was attempting to flee back to Mexico. After his arrest, prosecutors asked for a suspension in the murder trial until Mendoza’s competency could be determined. The suspect is being held without bail in Stanislaus County Jail.
The charges against Mendoza make him eligible for the death penalty, but the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s has not yet said whether it will seek the death penalty.
Steven Foley, Mendoza’s court-appointed attorney, had earlier asked for the mental health evaluation, but told Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Ricardo Córdova Jan. 23 that he had spent a significant amount of time with Mendoza and found him to be mentally competent.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Mangar argued that Mendoza should undergo a mental health evaluation, as trying him without the exam could cause problems during a possible appeal process, if the suspect is convicted.
The Modesto Bee reported that Mendoza, wearing a red-and-white jail inmate jumpsuit, sat quietly next to his attorney as a Spanish language interpreter translated what was being said during the hearing. Several members of Singh’s family also attended the hearing.
Foley told the judge he has asked Mendoza not to take a mental health exam and to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights by refusing to answer questions which could be incriminating. But Cordova denied Foley’s request and mandated Mendoza to take the test.
Meanwhile, seven other people have been charged for their various roles in abetting Mendoza. Mendoza’s live-in girlfriend, Ana Leyde Cervantes, is suspected of giving Mendoza a change of clothes as he fled the area. Conrado Virgen Mendoza is suspected of driving his brother to several locations after the shooting. Adrian Virgen, another brother, is suspected of taking Mendoza from a dairy farm in El Nido to several locations in Kern County, paying a human trafficker $400 to hide him, and helping him get a new cell phone.
Erik Razo Quiroz, a co-worker of Mendoza, is suspected of helping the suspect change out the license plate on his truck, which had a bullet hole, and conceal the truck behind plywood. He also helped him discard the gun Mendoza allegedly used to kill Singh.
Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda is suspected of housing Mendoza at his home and facilitating the purchase of a new cell phone for him. Erasmo Villegas, another former co-worker, is accused of facilitating a money transfer for $500 to help Mendoza’s attempt to escape to Mexico.
Maria Luisa Moreno, Mendoza’s great-aunt, is suspected of harboring him in her home near Bakersfield as he hid from police. Mendoza was caught in Bakersfield after a 55-hour man-hunt by multiple law enforcement agencies. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2FM8Lv5)
