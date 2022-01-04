NEW YORK — Police arrested and charged a man with murder late Aug. 15 night in the brazen daytime shooting deaths of an imam and his friend as they left a New York City mosque.
Oscar Morel, 35, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said. On Aug. 16, an additional charge of first degree murder was added.
It wasn't immediately clear if Morel had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Morel was taken into custody a day earlier for hitting a bicyclist with his SUV just 10 minutes after the Aug. 13 shooting in Queens, said the New York Police Department's chief of detectives, Robert Boyce, at a news conference Aug. 15. Police said they "strongly believed" he was the same person who killed Imam Maulana Alauddin Akonjee and Thara Uddin.
Boyce said Morel was seen on surveillance video fleeing the area of the shooting in a black GMC Trailblazer right after the two were shot in the head. About 10 minutes later, a car matching that description struck a bicyclist nearby in Brooklyn. Morel was arrested outside a Brooklyn apartment after he intentionally rammed his car into an unmarked police cruiser trying to block him in, Boyce said.
Charges against Morel were upgraded Aug. 15 night after police said they recovered a revolver at his Brooklyn home and clothes similar to those being worn in the surveillance video that showed the gunman.
Earlier that day, about 1,000 people gathered under tents to praise Akonjee, 55, and Uddin, 64, in an Islamic funeral service where emotions ran high.
The ceremony featured several speakers who said they believed the victims were targeted because of their religion. Some members of the congregation shouted, "Justice!" periodically throughout the service.
After the ceremony, part of the crowd marched to the spot a few blocks away where the shooting took place.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, told those gathered that the entire city was "mourning with you."
Authorities have not released a motive for the killings, though Boyce said the possibility that the murders were a hate crime is "certainly on the table."
Some in the largely Bangladeshi Muslim community in Queens and Brooklyn have described harassment in recent months by people who shouted anti-Muslim epithets.
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam called the shooting a "cowardly act on peace-loving people."
The U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marcia Bernicat, also condemned the shooting, saying Imam Maulama Akonjee "stood for peace."
The Bangladesh Ambassador to the U.S., Mohammad Ziauddin, has sent condolence messages to the bereaved families of the victims, a press release reported.
“On behalf of the people and the Government of Bangladesh, I express our deepest sympathies,” Ziauddin wrote. Additionally, the Bangladesh envoy “prays for the salvation of their departed souls.”
At a funeral service Aug. 14, worshippers praised 55-year-old Akonjee and 64-year-old Uddin, remarking on their devotion to their families and faith.
Gousuddin Khan says he's scared to walk around his neighborhood. He says there need to more police officers patrolling the neighborhood. Several police officers were stationed outside the mosque that afternoon.
Mashuk Uddin says his brother came to the U.S. from Bangladesh five years ago. He said he was devoted to his family and his religion. Naima Akonjee, the imam's daughter, says her father didn't have "any problems with anyone."
Neighbor Monir Chowdhury worshipped with the men. He says he has felt an anti-Muslim sentiment growing in the neighborhood and believes the attack was a hate crime.
The Anti-Defamation League is expressing solidarity with New York City's Muslim community in the wake of the fatal shootings of the leader of a mosque and a friend as they left afternoon prayers in Queens.
The organization says that while the motive for the crime is still unknown, nothing can justify the killing of two men walking from their place of worship.
It is urging the NYPD to investigate the shootings as a possible bias crime.
(This story, originally published Aug. 15, was updated Aug. 22.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.